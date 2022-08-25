Gabbie Hanna Posted Over 100 Videos In A Day, And Fans Want Her To Seek Help

(CTN News) – YouTube and TikTok star Gabbie Hanna’s fans are seriously concerned about her wellbeing after she posted dozens of videos showing bizarre things she said and did.

Over the course of about 48 hours this week, Gabbie Hanna posted more than 150 videos,

with each video being viewed hundreds of thousands of times on a daily basis. In the videos, she can be seen dancing, singing, laughing and ranting about topics like religion, aliens, and many other things that have no relation to anything.

There was also some questionable and racist comments she made in a livestream on Tuesday that prompted concern from her millions of followers on YouTube, TikTok, and Twitter.

Several of her followers have urged her to “get help,” and have called for someone close to her to perform a wellness check on her on a regular basis.

Almost non-stop for the past month, she has been posting TikTok videos almost on a daily basis, though she did take a four-hour break in the middle.

Upon returning from that break, she told me that she was all right.

During one of her TikTok videos, Gabbie Hanna often mentions how she “teleported to heaven and through a temper tantrum came back down here to save your souls, and I don’t care if you believe me or not.”

There is a comment under the video that reads: “You can see how exhausted she is by her eyelids xxx. I hope you are okay, babe.”

Many people expressed concern for Gabbie Hanna’s mental health and compared her behavior to a “manic episode” and other disorders. She has not shared any diagnosis and there is no information about what she is experiencing at this time.

The same video was posted several times in a row, and one commenter wondered where her friends were. Why does she still live alone? Where are her neighbors? Who are her family members?”

A Twitter user posted a screen recording of a snippet from her TikTok live captioned, “Someone needs to check on Gabbie Hanna.”

