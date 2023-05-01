Connect with us

Gold Price Today, May. 1st, 2023 – MONDAY
Gold Price Today

(CTN NEWS) – Gold Price – Gold Price Today, May 1, 2023, today’s gold price news, today’s gold bar price, today’s most recent gold price, gold today, price Gold today, gold ornaments, 1 baht, Yaowarat

Today’s gold price, May 1, 2023, Hua Seng Heng, Jin Hua Heng, Mae Thong Bai, Mae Thong Suk, 1 Salung gold price, Mae Thong Suk gold price, Aurora gold price, and 1 baht gold price are among the available gold prices.

Gold Price Today 01-5-2023 19:02

Gold price today, 5 famous shops in Yaowarat purchase sold out
96.5% gold bars 32,000.00100.00 32,100.00100.00
Gold jewelry 96.5% 31,426.7090.92 32,600.00100.00
Jin Hua Heng gold price, gold bar 96.5% 32,000.00100.00 32,100.00100.00
Aurora gold price, gold bar 96.5% 32,050.0050.00 32,150.0050.00
Hua Seng Heng gold price, 96.5% gold bars 32,110.0010.00 32,160.0040.00
Mae Thong Suk gold price, gold bar 96.5% 32,105.005.00 32,165.0035.00
Gold price, Mae Thong Bai, 96.5% gold bars 32,000.00100.00 32,100.00100.00

Gold Price Today

weight of gold price/baht Average Commission Price includes gratuity/baht
half salung gold 4,013 500 4,513
gold 1 salung 8,025 8,525
Gold 2 Salung/50 Satang 16,050 16,550
gold 1 baht 32,100 32,600

Volunteering at Soi Dog

