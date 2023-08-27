Thai Legal
Gold Price Today, August. 27th, 2023 – SUNDAY
(CTN NEWS) – Gold Price – Gold Price Today, August 27, 2023, today’s gold price news, today’s gold bar price, today’s most recent gold price, gold today, price Gold today, gold ornaments, 1 baht, Yaowarat
Today’s gold price, August 27, 2023, Hua Seng Heng, Jin Hua Heng, Mae Thong Bai, Mae Thong Suk, 1 Salung gold price, Mae Thong Suk gold price, Aurora gold price, and 1 baht gold price are among the available gold prices.
Gold Price Today 27-6-2023 17:02
|Gold price today, 5 famous shops in Yaowarat
|purchase
|sold out
|96.5% gold bars
|31,750.00
|31,850.00
|Gold jewelry 96.5%
|31,184.100.02
|32,350.00
|Jin Hua Heng gold price, gold bar 96.5%
|31,750.00
|31,850.00
|Aurora gold price, gold bar 96.5%
|31,750.00
|31,850.00
|Hua Seng Heng gold price, 96.5% gold bars
|31,750.00
|31,850.00
|Mae Thong Suk gold price, gold bar 96.5%
|31,750.00
|31,850.00
|Mae Thong Bai gold price, 96.5% gold bars
|31,750.00
|31,850.00
Gold Price Today
|weight of gold
|price/baht
|Average Commission
|Price includes gratuity/baht
|half salung gold
|4,019
|500
|4,519
|gold 1 salung
|8,038
|8,538
|Gold 2 Salung/50 Satang
|16,075
|16,575
|gold 1 baht
|32,150
|32,650
