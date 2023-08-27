Gold Price Today, August. 27th, 2023 – SUNDAY

(CTN NEWS) – Gold Price – Gold Price Today, August 27, 2023, today’s gold price news, today’s gold bar price, today’s most recent gold price, gold today, price Gold today, gold ornaments, 1 baht, Yaowarat

Today’s gold price, August 27, 2023, Hua Seng Heng, Jin Hua Heng, Mae Thong Bai, Mae Thong Suk, 1 Salung gold price, Mae Thong Suk gold price, Aurora gold price, and 1 baht gold price are among the available gold prices.

Gold Price Today 27-6-2023 17 :02

Gold price today, 5 famous shops in Yaowarat purchase sold out 96.5% gold bars 31,750.00 31,850.00 Gold jewelry 96.5% 31,184.10 0.02 32,350.00 Jin Hua Heng gold price, gold bar 96.5% 31,750.00 31,850.00 Aurora gold price, gold bar 96.5% 31,750.00 31,850.00 Hua Seng Heng gold price, 96.5% gold bars 31,750.00 31,850.00 Mae Thong Suk gold price, gold bar 96.5% 31,750.00 31,850.00 Mae Thong Bai gold price, 96.5% gold bars 31,750.00 31,850.00



weight of gold price/baht Average Commission Price includes gratuity/baht half salung gold 4,019 500 4,519 gold 1 salung 8,038 8,538 Gold 2 Salung/50 Satang 16,075 16,575 gold 1 baht 32,150 32,650

