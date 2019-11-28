Why You Might Need a Water Softener in Your Home

There’s more to living the life of your dreams than buying amazing gadgets for your home or eating delicious meals every day. Sometimes, the little things around you can make a huge difference to your level of comfort.

For instance, when’s the last time you thought about your water quality, and what it’s doing to your health and property? You may find that your skin is constantly itchy and dry, or your sinks may always be riddled with stains. The problem could be with your hard water. A water softener in your home can increase the lifespan of your clothes and plumbing while reducing your water bill.

How Do Water Softeners Work?

Water softeners are products designed to remove some of the extra magnesium and calcium ions in your water. These ions are responsible for creating “harder” water. The water softener can replace magnesium and calcium with potassium or sodium ions, helping to recharge your water system.

You will need to rinse through your water system using the water softener before you see any significant results. Additionally, you’ll also have to find out the exact hardness level of your water to figure out what kind of products you need to soften the system.

To decide if you need a water softener, find out as much as you can about the current state of your water. You can get a test kit for your water system from a group that has been approved by an environmental association in your area. You can also contact your water provider about the hardness of your water.

Do You Have to Use a Water Softener?

While you’re not required by the law or government to soften your water, it could be a good idea for some people, particularly those who want to save some extra money. Your water usage is likely to go up when you have harder water because your pipes have to work harder to let water flow through. This could also mean that you often spend a lot of money on getting your pipes replaced and repaired.

While there are many signs that your water could be too hard in your home, some of the most common red flags to watch out for are scale buildups on your appliances and dry hair or skin. If you have scale on your kettle and coffee pots, then you probably have scale building up in your pipes too. Additionally, hard water can actually cause hair and skin issues because there are too many extra minerals floating around.

Removing the extra hardness from your water supports your home’s plumbing and pipework and help you feel more comfortable after your daily shower. Using a water softener might even make your clothes softer and more appealing too!

Advantages of Using a Water Softener

A water softener is something that a lot of homeowners choose to invest in, both to help them save money on plumbing repairs and water, and to allow them access to better comfort. With home water softening kits, you can:

Reduce the build-up of scale and minerals on the inside of your pipes and fixtures

Lengthen the lifespan of your appliances

Prevent or reduce mineral spots on your glassware

Reduce or prevent soap films and detergent streaks left in your appliances

Improve the softness of your clothing and help clothes to last longer

Reduce skin and hair dryness

However, it’s also worth noting that home water softening can sometimes corrode your pipes if you’re not using it the right way. You will need to regularly test your water and your softener to ensure that your kit is working properly.

Should You Use a Water Softener?

While not everyone will need a water softener in their home. Some people prefer to use them to reduce the dryness of their skin and hair. Also to protect their plumbing, and eliminate excessive water bills. It’s up to you to decide if a water softener is a good investment for your needs.