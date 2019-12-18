Where Can Fans Find Livescore Today Result in Football?

Now the news tracking from dozens of national championships will be much easier. The sports statistics website will help in this, where livescore today result football and other important information are presented, including the schedule of upcoming matches.

In the current season of the Munich “Bavaria” comes extremely difficult in terms of defending his league title. Now the team has severe competition on all fronts. The fact that the club will not be easy to understand at the end of last season, when it was announced that the ranks of Munich leave Arjen Robben, Frank Ribery, Rafinha, James Rodriguez, Mats Hummels. Almost every one of them was an essential element in the team building of Niko Kovacs.

However, in the summer, Bavaria was able to strengthen and was not so bad by signing:

Coutinho;

Perisic;

Hernandez;

Pavara.

Moreover, almost all of them immediately became essential players for the Munich club. As for competition, at the start of the season, Bayern lost the match for the German Super Cup of the Dortmund Borussia.

However, after that, the Munich football results did not look bad. Yes, misfires periodically occurred in the championship, but the team went in the group of leaders, which allowed it to feel quite comfortable. Often, livescore today result football was also pretty good. All the more unexpected was the news that Nico Kovacs was leaving his post.

Will Bayern now win the Bundesliga?

Despite local problems, the Munich football club looks confident enough, and it is impossible to discount it. In excellent shape is Robert Lewandowski, who scores in almost every match. The bundesliga no longer had a team, whose gates he would not have hit.

In the first match, after Kovacs left the post of head coach, Bayern Munich confidently defeated Borussia 4-0, which once again confirmed, that the club has no global problems. Now the main thing for the team is to consistently demonstrate results because lately, there have been difficulties with this.

There is still a large part of the busy season ahead in the Bundesliga, so the new coach and the leaders of the Munich club will have enough time to prove themselves and, most importantly, defend the league title. Last year, Bayern demonstrated that it could play even a backlog of 7-9 points during the championship. Now she faces an even more straightforward task, and time is noticeably longer. Therefore it is with high probability that the Munich club will once again become the owner of the Silver Salad Bowl.