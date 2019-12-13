How Online Gambling Sites Target Vulnerable Players

If you are like most people that have tried online gambling then you do not need anyone to tell you that there are literally millions of providers that you can choose to gamble with. Not only this, but there are even more games to choose from.

Simply put, there is no shortage of selection when it comes to the gambling world. This is both a good and bad thing. First, it simply gives players a wider breath with more options.

However, the downside is that it doesn’t take long for rumors to start to swirl. Check out of the most common myths associated with the online gambling realm.

Winning Is Impossible

It is true that winning is difficult. Heck, if you want anything in life you are going to have to work for it. And, the same applies to the online gambling realm. You simply cannot just enter an online casino, make a deposit, turn the reel, and be a winner.

No, this is something that is going to take a lot of time and work. It is true that nobody really knows and understands the program compounds that are involved in slots, but there is one thing that is for sure. Winning is not entirely impossible, even though it may seem that way.

All Providers Are Regulated

Online gambling is not something that is new. In fact, it is a practice that has been around for many years now. And, throughout the years the industry has garnered somewhat of a bad name. This has to do with the fact that a lot of online casinos aren’t regulated. Just because it is on the Internet it doesn’t mean that it is legit.

This is especially true when it comes to online gambling. Even sites that look legit can sometimes be fake, so you want to make sure that you are doing your due diligence by reading reviews and studying up on the latest industry scams. This will not only ensure that you get the most out of the experience, but it will ensure that you do not get cheated. Be sure to check out sites like idn poker.

Online Providers Don’t Pay Out

If you look up the biggest gambling wins in history, you are going to see that most of them occurred offline. Well, this doesn’t necessarily mean anything because there have been some major winners online. Just go look it up and you will see that there are several individuals that have hit it big in the online realm.

Most gamblers think today that casinos are going to pay out if punters win millions. This simply isn’t the case at all. Online gambling is just like every other business. If they want to keep their doors open they are going to have to appease their customers.

Online Providers Target Vulnerable Players

It is true that certain casinos are going to target certain players. This is how they draw in an audience. However, it does not mean that the online sector is contributing to gambling addiction. In fact, they are doing more than their part to prevent it by limiting playing times. That’s right, there are now some casinos that limit the amount of time and money one can spend in an online environment.

Online Gambling Law in Thailand

Nearly all forms of gambling are illegal in Thailand. The legislation doesn’t specifically mention internet play, but online gambling falls under the general category of gambling. The two exceptions to the country’s ban on gambling are the national lottery and betting on horses at a few racetracks. Other than that, the entire country is a no-gambling zone.

Even so, gambling is big business in Thailand. Survey after survey finds that nearly 60% of Thais engage in some form of gambling, sports betting, or poker. A survey in 2014 concluded that nearly ฿43 billion was wagered on the World Cup alone in Thailand. This translates to $1.3 billion in total wagers for that one event.

A large majority of the wagers in Thailand are placed with local bookies and agents who operate contrary to the law. Most major betting sites also accept customers from Thailand and process deposits and withdrawals in Thai bahts. The government attempts to block known gambling sites, but people are able to access most sites with a little extra effort.

Safety Precautions for Online Gambling

Many people place bets over the internet every year in Thailand. In fact, Thailand is a popular destination for online poker pros who can no longer play in their home countries. More than a few online players from the US relocated to Thailand after PokerStars and Full Tilt exited the US market.

However, some safety precautions are in order. If you like to gamble or play poker online, keep it to yourself. Nothing good comes from letting people know that your money comes from banned activities in Thailand. All it takes is one tip to the local police force and you might find yourself in hot water.

If you earn a decent income via sports betting or poker, you should have a cover story for where that money comes from. Don’t tell anyone you’re a professional sports bettor or poker player. You may be proud of your profession, but you really need to keep it to yourself for maximum safety.

Foreigners need to be especially careful in Thailand, because the authorities don’t consider online poker or gambling to be a legitimate job or business activity. Deportation is a very real possibility if the authorities discover your income derives from internet betting or poker.