Transform Your Bathroom: A Comprehensive Guide to Remodeling

After a decade of use, spending time in the same old bathroom can be tiring. For many of us, the bathroom represents a sort of private area away from other family members. A castle within a castle, so to speak. But, sometimes it’s just time for a change and a remodeling.

Luckily, you can revamp your bathroom into a both more functional and stylish space. All it takes is just the right amount of planning and execution. This article will help you transform your bathroom, acting as a comprehensive guide to remodeling the most cherished private area of your home.

Choose Your Style

First things first – what do you imagine your new bathroom to look like? The choice is practically endless, which makes this task of picking your bathroom’s new style so daunting. You can go for a traditional, modern, contemporary, rustic look – or something entirely different. You can even do a bathroom remodel to resemble something from a science-fiction movie.

Still not sure? We recommend browsing through home decor magazines or online interior design websites to get inspiration. Currently, the most popular bathroom trends combine the timeless elegance of marble with the chic simplicity of minimalism, along with the warm, homely feel of natural wood.

Remodeling Plan Layout

Whew! So you’ve finally settled on a style. Which means you’re halfway there!

What you need to do next is determine the overall layout, or shall we say, setup of the bathroom. A bathroom’s layout can make a huge difference in how functional and comfortable it is to use. Therefore, careful planning ensures that the available space is practically arranged so it can be used hassle-free – you don’t want a cramped bathroom that will annoy you every time you have to use it.

Finally, you should also make sure there is enough room for each appliance, as well as consider the placement of the power outlets. No use placing a washing machine on the opposite wall of the power outlet, no? (Side note: if you want to, you can hire an electrician to move your power outlets.)

In short, when planning the new bathroom remodeling layout, you should have the following things into consideration:

the size of the bathroom

the location of windows and doors

the position of plumbing fixtures such as: the sink the toilet the shower/bath the drain(s)



If you’re not too sure about your plans, don’t hesitate to consult a professional.

Choose Proper Lighting

Light is essential for any bathroom – it can affect the mood, the ambiance, and even the safety and functionality of the space. When it comes to remodeling your bathroom, there are three types of lighting you should consider: task lighting, ambient lighting, and accent lighting.

Task lighting

Also known as vanity lighting, task lighting fixtures provide ample light for activities like shaving, tooth brushing, or applying makeup. These lights usually come in the form of tasteful LED lamps – consider placing these over or around your bathroom mirror.

Ambient lighting

These are your so-called ordinary lights or lamps. They can be ceiling-mounted fixtures, or maybe even lamps placed on walls. Ambient lighting refers to the “overall lighting” of a room, and when it comes to the bathroom – your goal is to have your lights create a comfortable and relaxing experience.

Accent lighting

Think of this as additional, but not necessary light. From neon strips to wall sconces, accent lighting can add visual interest and highlight decorative elements.

Ventilation

You don’t want your bathroom to feel humid, or… remain stinky for long. So, proper ventilation of your bathroom is essential as it can prevent moisture buildup. Moisture can lead to mold and mildew growth, which can in turn cause you all sorts of grievous health problems.

Ventilation fans are a common option for keeping bathrooms fresh, but installing a small window or even a skylight is also an option.

Decoration

Once you’ve sorted out all the practical aspects of your bathroom remodeling, it’s time to add some flair to it by decorating it. And it doesn’t have to be complicated: you can add some colorful towels, a fancy shower curtain, a plant or two, or even some impressive wall art.

Conclusion

Remodeling your bathroom can transform it into a functional and stylish space that meets your needs – but reflects your taste as well. Whether you’re just looking to update the visuals or seeking to improve the functionality, it always pays off to take the time and prepare a detailed plan.

Deciding on the layout and the proper appliances, the appropriate lighting and ventilation, and finally the decorative touches can make transforming your bathroom that much easier.