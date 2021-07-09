Here’s What To Do If Your Loved One Suffered a Death at Work

The very first step when a loved one has suffered a death at work is to determine the cause of death. If it was due to negligence, you’ll need an attorney. Nearly 5,500 workers succumb to death at work each year.

We offer you our deepest condolences. The sudden loss of a loved one will never be easy. There’s a lot to do, but foremost, you should take care of yourself.

Losing family at their work can raise a lot of bewildering questions. It’s something not a lot of people will know how to handle. Here’s what you should do.

Grieving

Before you do anything, you should grieve. There’s no known constant for how long grieving will take. So, you should take as much time as you need.

There isn’t a straightforward guide on what to do or how to feel, either. Try your best to honor their life. Cherish every moment you had with them.

If you’re feeling lost, don’t be afraid to ask for help. There are groups dedicated to mourning. Some people find solace in numbers, but some may not.

Whatever you find is best, do it. You owe that much to yourself and your loved one.

Gather Evidence

You should gather evidence of the death. Getting information about how your family member died may be difficult. A lot of companies may safeguard that data, and it may take legal persuasion to divulge it.

This information is useful in forming a case against their workplace.

Some of what you’ll learn may be too difficult to hear. If it’s unbearable, ask a friend or hire someone to collect evidence. No matter what, don’t put yourself in a position of discomfort.

Look for a Death at Work Attorney

When you’ve learned what happened, decide on your next move. Most of the time, wrongful death at the workplace is grounds for litigation.

Seek legal counsel if you think it’s worth pursuing. Before hiring a lawyer, you should ask them hard-hitting questions.

What is their success rate?

Are you confident in my case?

Will you fight for me to your best ability?

Some law firms won’t be forthright with you. If that’s the case, go elsewhere. You need someone that wants to fight for you, not their next paycheck.

A good lawyer will have glowing recommendations from friends or online. Do your due diligence before hitching your wagon to a wrongful death attorney.

Ask for Help

What you’re going through is likely the hardest thing you’ll ever have to face. You’re probably feeling an overwhelming sense of emotion and confusion. Asking for help is the right thing to do.

With a death in the family, there are a lot of legal proceedings to be taken care of. Estates and wills need settling. Government agencies need notification of the passing.

All of this is the work of an attorney. After they’ve won your case or gotten you a settlement, ask them for further help. Having someone in your corner is very important.

Coping With Death at Work

It’s a horrible thing, losing a loved one. Death at work should never happen, but when it does, you’ll need some help.

Before you pursue legal help, grieve the loss of your loved one. Then, gather evidence and find the right lawyer for your case.

If you're feeling lost, read our other articles for guidance on dealing with the loss of a loved one.