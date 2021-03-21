7 Things Drivers Should Do in Case of an Road Accident

A Road accidents is a common occurrence going by statistics from the DMV. The scary bit is that a road accident can happen to you even if you observe utmost care when driving. Few delinquents occasionally drive on the roads and cause accidents involving other drivers.

Careless drivers are a nuisance on most Virginia roads, and that is why insurance coverage is necessary on your car.

Motorists dread being involved in a road accident. Other than the obvious reason of possibly getting injured, a road accident can mess up your mental health and disrupt your day to day schedule in many ways.

The follow-up processes after an accident present even more challenges for the drivers involved. Extreme cases might require the driver to contact a Virginia personal injury lawyer when seeking to be compensated for personal injury suffered in the accident.

Knowing what to do when getting involved in a car accident helps you a lot. Next in this article are the major undertakings for drivers after an accident.

What Should You Do in Case of a Car Accident?

1. Inspect for Vehicle Damage and Bodily Harm

Immediately you are involved in a collision either with another driver or object; you need to stop your car and exit from it. Ensure you find a way of alerting other road users that you have an issue with your vehicle. You can switch on the hazard light indicators or use flares to alert other drivers.

Check for injuries on the other party and the other passengers if the car had more than one occupant.

2. Call Police to the Scene

No car accident is too small for the police. You should ensure that you get the police involved even if the accident seems minor. The police will help you in collecting details of the accident and filling in a police report.

3. Avoid Admitting Liability or Fault

You must have heard of other drivers issuing advice never to accept blame for the accident. If not, then you’ve heard it here first.

Insurance companies advise their clients to refrain from admitting blame if they ever find themselves in an accident.

The Police and Insurance company are the only people you should speak to about the accident’s finer details.

4. Record Details of the Other Driver and the Car They Were Driving

You need to have the details of the car you collided with and the driver. When collecting the car details, remember to include the car make, car model, license plate, and a brief description. Include insurance cover details, which are printed on the insurance sticker.

Furnish the other driver with the relevant information they need from you as well.

5. Gather Photo Evidence

Thanks to technology, most phones incorporate quality cameras into portable sizes. Use the phone camera to capture images from different angles to act as photo evidence when filling in the police report and insurance claim.

Do not allow the other driver to take a photo of your driver’s license. Rather allow them only to read and write the details on the driver’s license.

6. Get in Touch with Your Insurance Provider

Contact the company which covers your car and inform them that you have been involved in an accident. In most cases, the company will send an on-site field agent to do a comprehensive assessment of the accident site. If you are lucky, the insurance field agent and the police officer will meet and do a cohesive check.

7. Involve a Lawyer

Involving a lawyer when facing legal matters is important. What might seem like a small accident in your eyes might become a big legal matter when the driver you collided with decides to sue you for damages. This happens in cases where there is no clear evidence of which driver caused the accident. In such a case, your lawyer will help you figure out your next action plan to avoid paying huge sums of money.