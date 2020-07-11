COVID-19 Coronavirus Cases Continue to Climb in the United States

At one point, the world believed the Coronavirus cases were coming to an end. Unfortunately, it appears that things are getting worse than ever especially in the United States. Countries around the world are scrambling to find ways to deal with the problem and to prevent more deaths.

Consumers must understand as much as possible about the Coronavirus disease because it is deadly. Furthermore, they should understand what to expect when the numbers begin climbing in their area. Below, readers will learn more about the latest Coronavirus news from China around the world.

New Coronavirus Red Lights In United States



In Knox County, Tennessee, the Health Department has experience two red lights in terms of COVID-19 progress. The first required the county to experience sustained reduction or stability in new cases for at least 14 days. The county received a red light after it experienced a record-breaking increase in active cases after the recent holiday. Furthermore, the county must experience sustained or decrease COVID-related deaths.

On Wednesday, county officials reported its 10th death due to COVID-19. Since the following week, five people from Knox County have died due to the Coronavirus.

Over the past week, hospitalizations related to the illness have climbed significantly. On Wednesday, it was reported that more than 100 people have been hospitalized due to COVID. The county will need to work quickly to combat this issue and prevent it from further spiraling out of control.

Coronavirus cases climbing in Florida



In Florida, Duval County has encounter bigger problems. County officials announced that demand for testing is increasing while positive COVID-19 cases are doing the same. As a result, the federal government has opened three new testing sites in Jacksonville, Florida.

On Wednesday, it was revealed that Duval County had passed more than 10,000 confirmed coronavirus cases. For several weeks, locals who wanted to be tested were required to wait in lengthy lines. While some testing sites were free, there are paid options as well. Due to the lines, residents may wait for hours before they can get tested.

Furthermore, it may take a week or longer before someone will get the results. Since Jacksonville has become a COVID-19 hot spot, the federal government has decided to do something about it. It has opened 3 free self-swab testing sites but appointments are required. These sites can be found at Regency Square Mall, Frank H. Peterson Academies, and First Coast High School. Unfortunately, the sites will only be open from Wednesday until July 15.

US Coronavirus Cases Dramatically Increase

In the United States, the number of COVID-19 cases has climbed significantly in one month. Today, it was revealed that the United States had added one million new COVID-19 cases in less than one month. Unfortunately, the country is regressing and more needs to be done to remedy this problem. Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s White House is urging schools throughout the country to reopen.

While Canada has crushed the curve, the United States is experiencing more problems. A recent model projected that 200,000 Americans may die if masks are not worn.

Suffice to say, the situation is getting worse by the minute. Americans should be very cautious when going outside. Wearing a mask is a good way to avoid problems. Alternatively, these individuals can stay home and play at พนัน ออนไลน์.

Utah Sets Record

Finally, Utah has experienced a major problem as well. The state has set a new one-day record for new COVID-19 cases. Furthermore, the state has now passed 200 deaths related to the Coronavirus. These are two milestones the state did not want to pass.

On Wednesday, it had 722 new COVID-19 cases and 201 Utahans had died as a result. State officials say that the situation is dire and residents need to take precautions to protect themselves. Officials are pleading with locals to wear a mask when going out in public and to practice social distancing.

Those who are sick should stay home and everyone should wash their hands regularly.

The Future

At some point, America, Canada, and other countries will defeat the Coronavirus. Nevertheless, things seem to be worsening in some areas. It is recommended that everyone wears a mask when heading outside. They should also stay away from others and wash their hands when returning home. Doing so could make a big difference for everyone.