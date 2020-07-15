Common HVAC System Problems and How to Deal With Them

HVAC systems are important in your homes during the hot summer and winter months. During these times, it is so important that your HVAC system is working properly to create the perfect environment for your home. In order for your HVAC system to work effectively, it is vital that it receives regular inspections and maintenance from a trained HVAC engineer.

Far too many people fail to realize this which results in problems with their HVAC units getting worse and worse. In this article, we will explain common HVAC problems and how to deal with them.

1. Your HVAC Systems isn’t Cooling Your Home

As the whole point of an air conditioner is to cool your home, if it is failing to do so then there is no point in having one. One issue is that you may simply have an AC that is too small for your home. Your AC must be powerful enough to ensure a difference of around 25 degrees between the outside temperature and the inside temperature.

If it isn’t, you probably need to consider replacing it with a more powerful unit.

If you are certain that your unit is big enough for your home, it may be a charger problem or possibly the evaporator coil has frozen. One common indication of this is ice on the outdoor unit and if you do notice ice, turn the unit off and call a technician. If you do not deal with ice buildup it can damage your unit beyond repair.

2. Problems with HVAC Filters and Air Quality

The state of the filter inside your home’s HVAC system has a direct effect on the quality of the air inside your home. If you have issues with air conditioning, it may be that you need to clean or replace the filters. Your HVAC’s filter ensures that all of the air that is being circulated around your home through your air ducts is clean and doesn’t contain any dust or unwanted particles like mold spores or pollen.

If you don’t take the steps to ensure that your HVAC system is well maintained, you will end up breathing all of these nasty things. If you notice that the air quality in your home is bad or that there is a strange smell, this may be a telltale sign that your HVAC system is circulating low-quality air.

It is really important to have your HVAC regularly inspected including all of the air ducts and filters to make sure everything is working as it should be. No matter what kind of filter you have installed, make sure that it isn’t clogged up and if it is, either give it a thorough clean or replace it.

3. Strange Sounds from the HVAC Outdoor Unit

There are various sounds which your HVAC system may occasionally make and most often they are nothing to be concerned about. Many units make a lot of noise when starting up and shutting off. There are also some outdoor units which make a kind of buzzing sound, but this is just the low voltage device inside the unit and is nothing to be concerned about.

Vibration sounds are very normal and do not usually reflect any technical problems with the HVAC unit, but they can be annoying. If the unit is making loud vibration sounds that are bothering you, one potential solution is the installation of rubber pads underneath the unit.

When you may need to find a solution to outdoor unit noises is if they are being caused by some problem with the unit. Shut off all the electricity to the unit and look inside. It may be that some copper tubing has come loose and is making noise as the blades hit it. This can cause a knock on effect which could potentially damage your HVAC unit irrevocably.

4. Dirty HVAC Condenser Coils

Condenser coils are an element of the outdoor unit of your HVAC system and they remove the heat from inside and expel it outside, leaving your home nice and cool. If these coils are dirty, they are unable to do their job properly. This is a very common problem in big cities where there is so much air pollution. It causes your unit to have to work harder in order to cool the air which causes further knock-on damage.

Keep the area around the outdoor unit clear of plants and weeds to provide good air circulation and reduce the dirt and grime which can cover the coils. Regularly cleaning the coils will keep your HVAC system in good working order, prolonging its life and saving you money in repairs.

With summer here, it’s so important to make sure that your HVAC system is in perfect working order. If your system is experiencing any of the problems explained in this article, speak to a qualified HVAC technician who will be able to solve the issue.