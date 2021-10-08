If you are in search of the best PDF editor software for small businesses in 2021 then this is the best place for you to get the right information. Talking about the PDF editor, it is basically an application which is providing basic functionalities and features to perform editing, merging, converting files, splitting the PDF documents and working on PDF documents.

PDF is a file format that you generally use for your personal or business use. It has the feature in which it does maintain the same formatting no matter what operating system or the hardware you use. Businesses are always in the need of having PDF editing software for creating or revising PDF files.

To help you a bit over, below we have shared a list of best PDF editor software 2021 for small business use. Let’s dive into the discussion below.

1. PDFelement

This tool of compress PDF files has all those amazing features which you can generally find in the Adobe system. And therefore, it has the power with which the editing becomes a hassle-free experience for you. The best thing about this tool is its access to the trial version which you can try before purchasing its paid version.

In addition, it has a simple design with a user-friendly interface for beginners. It is 100% secure for your documents which are never shared with any third-party site. Plus, it is also available with then OCR technology for editing or extracting the PDF files from the scanning.

2. Nitro Pro

Next on our list of best PDF compressor tools, we have the name Nitro Pro! This tool is available with some simple features of creating, edit, review, merge or even collaborate your file with other files.

Apart from that, Nitro editor often allows you to sign, fill and secure the compressed PDF files without any hassle. It comes with the support of various Windows operating systems and has 2 versions, namely personal and business. The professional version is at the cost of $179.99 which is included with some advanced features.

3. Acrobat® Pro DC

How can we miss mentioning the Acrobat Pro DC which is another top leading tool to compress PDF files in just a few minutes. This is an incredible editing tool for Windows 10 which is a bit overpriced too. Not just the large businesses but even the small ones can take benefit of this amazing platform.

This editor tool has some out-classed features such as creating, merging, editing, and so on. OCR technology is also available for editing scanned PDFs files.

4. Foxit Phantom PDF

This PDF text editor is capable enough of editing all your PDF files in the Windows systems. Besides the editing option, it also offers to split PDF files, merging, sharing PDF, files, annotating and converting the PDF files into some other formats.

14 days of the trial period is also part of this tool to test the features accordingly. Through OCR technology, users can easily work to perform editing of scanned PDF files.

Conclusion

So what are you waiting for? Pick your favourite PDF size compressor tool right now and make your PDF file editing and conversion process an easy thing to do. Go for it now!

Related: