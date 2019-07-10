Amazing Ways To Control Cost While Moving

Moving does not only include the physical process of moving and packing but is also a makes a big dent in your financial health especially when it is a cross country move.

Many a times a move ends up costing much more than the initial quote due to hidden costs. These hidden costs might be a little duplicitous, while other hidden costs may be understandable.

The key to avoid hidden costs is to work with a trustworthy and knowledgeable moving company.

Though a cross country move can be extremely stressful and hard to plan, we are offering you to follow some tips given below to at least manage finances so the cost doesn’t get out of control:

Downsize & De-clutter Your Belongings:

Moving costs are largely determined by the weight of your belongings and how much space they take up.

Downsizing your possessions can easily slash your moving costs and can even help you earn some extra money.

Following are some tips for downsizing before a long distance move

Put up a garage or rummage sale to sell your unwanted and/or unused items.

Donate items to the charities or local thrift store and in many states, they’ll pick up your old furniture or electronics for free.

List your items for free on Freecycle.

You can consider selling your items online on sites including Craigslist, OfferUp (app) and LetItGo (app).

Donate clothes and other accessories to your local homeless centre or women’s shelter.

And throw away or recycle anything that you can’t donate or sell.

Professional Movers

Though professional movers sometimes charge heavy amounts but implementing professional movers can sometimes save you money by saving you time, especially when you’re moving a long distance.

Don’t underestimate the difficulty of moving cross country by yourself. Most moving company estimates are based on the weight and distance of the move.

The basic costs to consider while hiring a professional mover are.

Rate of move

Packing services

Insurance

Hidden costs

You can save money by planning your time with your movers strategically as movers often bill based on time spent in shifting.

Booking professional mover well in advance will save you a lot of time and money as you’ll have plenty of time to take advantage of specials and discounts.

You’ll also have the chance to check out the reputation of the moving company by reading online reviews.

Compare and Hire the One with Better Pricing

Don’t just settle for the very first company that you see online instead do proper research before hiring a professional moving company.

Consider calling representatives from each moving company for an on-location survey and price quotations. When you find a lower price from one company, talk to the others and let them know about it.

Choose the one who offers best services in lower prices.

Packing Materials

Packing materials also impact the total moving cost. You should consider investing in quality packing materials for the smoothest move possible.

Though you can get old cardboard boxes from some grocery stores but they can be flimsy and fall apart during the move so it is very much recommended to buy fresh and strong packing materials.

Don’t hesitate to invest in some dishware boxes to protect your most fragile items. Packing materials include Boxes, Packing tape / labels, Mattress and furniture covers, bubble wrap, packing sheets, markers, and packing bags.

Transportation Costs

Transportation of goods from one place to another is one big factor in your overall moving cost.

Especially if you’re moving further than 50 miles, make sure to include this factor on prime position in your moving budget template.

Don’t forget to talk to tax professionals about deducting your moving expenses from your taxes if you’re moving far away for a different job.

The transportation including Car shipping, Fuel / car maintenance, and Lodging should be counted prior.

Real Estate Costs

Real Estate costs are the costs that take up a major part of a moving budget yet we forget them while making our budget template.

Be clear about all the various fees and deposits that will be required at the time of moving in a new house.

If you are renting a house then be sure to understand what utilities you’ll be responsible for paying and what utilities will be provided by the land owner.

Various real estate costs may include Lawyer / realtor fees, Home inspections, Cleaning and repairs, Mortgage down payment, and Rental deposits.

Storage Costs

When we move to far of places then, sometimes the next place we’re going to live isn’t quite ready yet. In such condition, renting a storage unit, becomes an integral step in the moving process.

These costs may include Storage unit rental, Insurance, Cost to move to/from self-storage facility, and Lodging costs.

Miscellaneous Costs after Moving In

When you move cross country, many a times you are not able to take all your belongings along and also if this is your first move to an apartment, you’ll have a lot more items on this section of your moving budget template.

Household essentials that you may require at your new apartment may include utility set up, furniture, appliances, and other misc. household items.

This list can be customized as per your particular requirement, but don’t forget to include it. Even small expenses like toilet paper and paint can add up quickly.

The best way to keep your expenses under control while you are moving house is using moving cost calculator.

By calculating the expenses in advance, you can make necessary arrangements beforehand and enjoy an affordable move.