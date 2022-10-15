People who have been in a car accident are often confused about their rights and worried about their future. In this frame of mind, it can be hard to find a good car accident attorney.

Fortunately, there are some easy ways of determining the quality of lawyers. Aside from checking the firm’s website, you can look for reviews and testimonials online. Once you’ve ensured the lawyers are experienced, you can attend an initial consultation to learn more.

6 Tips for Finding a Car Accident Attorney

1. Check All Online Sources

The easiest way to find a good personal injury attorney is to do an online search. Because around 4.4 million Americans are seriously injured in car accidents every year, there is a lot of demand for attorneys, so dozens of law firms might be listed. You can narrow your search by looking at the reviews and testimonials available on the firms’ websites or on independent sites.

Only consider attorneys who have provided their customers with a good experience. Once you’ve selected a attorney who could be a good fit, check that they are listed on The Official Missouri Directory of Lawyers. If their name comes up, they have attained the academic qualifications necessary to be an attorney and likely have excellent law knowledge.

2. Use an Attorney Offering a Specific Service

Unfortunately, not everyone claiming to be a car accident lawyer is a specialist. Some law firms accept a wide range of cases, from personal injuries to drug trafficking to cybercrime. It’s unlikely that such a “jack-of-all-trades” lawyer will be able to meet your specific needs.

Instead, select someone who specializes in personal injury cases, which might include road accidents, medical malpractice, premises liability, and workplace injuries. An attorney who only works with people seeking compensation for their injuries is more likely to know all the relevant federal and state laws. Moreover, they’ll have experience building up a case for victims.

3. Read Through the Content on the Website

Most good law firms have a comprehensive online presence that includes information about their specialties, a biography of each attorney, videos or published articles, and a blog. Spend time reading through the information to determine whether the firm could be a good fit. If the information is comprehensive and helpful, you’ll likely have a good experience with the lawyers.

A particularly useful section of the website might be the “Results” page. There, you can look at the kinds of cases the firm previously worked on and what outcome they got for their clients.

4. Attend the Initial Consultation

You can only find out so much from a website and reviews. To get a better feel for how the lawyer operates, attend an initial consultation. Many good law firms offer a free call or video chat, which allows you to share the details of your case and get personalized advice.

During this first conversation, you can also determine whether you’d be comfortable working with the attorney. Are they good at communicating? Do they make you feel at ease and patiently answer all your questions? If so, they could be a good choice.

5. Find Out More About the Fee Structure

In Missouri, a lawyer might cost $300-350 per hour, so a personal injury case fee can easily amount to many thousands of dollars. To ensure you get good value for your money, speak to your attorney about the fee structure before hiring them. They might want you to pay by the hour, which is good if your case is easy and you won’t require much help.

A flat fee might be more appropriate if your situation is more complex. In some cases, lawyers can accept clients on a contingency basis, meaning no money is paid until the case has been won. However, this is only possible if the outcome is certain.

6. Speak to Former Clients

People seriously injured or permanently disabled due to a car accident have much to lose, so they must select the best lawyer possible. To get even more insight into your chosen car accident attorney in Kansas City, MO, ask them to share the contact details of some of their previous or current clients.

That way, you can speak to someone with first-hand experience working with the lawyer, which helps you decide whether they’re a good fit.

After a crash, you’ll need to find a car accident lawyer who can help you gain compensation. Identifying the best lawyers in your area can be tricky, but you should be able to find a lot with some research.

Check the qualifications and reviews online, look closely at the law firm’s website, and book a consultation so you can speak to the attorneys directly. Don’t hesitate to ask for more information or to contact a previous client.