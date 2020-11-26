3 Hobbies You Should Add To Your CV Before Your Interview

The job market is more competitive than ever, and it’s always difficult to know exactly what companies are looking for in any role on your CV before your interview.

So it often leaves candidates speechless when potential employers want to know more about your hobbies and personal interests. These things may seem unimportant, but in fact your answer to these questions can tell your interviewer a lot about the type of person you are and what you bring to the table.

Companies want well-rounded individuals who are driven, motivated and invested in their own personal development, and the activities you pursue in your free time can be a great indicator of whether or not you fit that criteria.

If you find yourself struggling to answer questions about your hobbies and interests during the interview process, take a look at these three suggestions that will prove to your interviewer that you have what it takes to hit the ground running.

1. Travel

A well-travelled candidate who has seen much of the world is likely to be open-minded, adventurous and unafraid to throw themselves into new scenarios. Travel also teaches us a number of practical skills such as innovation, adaptability and time management, all of which are highly useful in a workplace environment.

Sharing your travel stories can also be a great way to build individual rapport, particularly if you find you have favourite destinations in common with your interviewer. However, there’s no need to regale them with a complete history of your globe-trotting experiences – instead, carefully select one or two highlights that showcase your worldly experience.

2. Performing

Have you led a past life as a pub singer? Played in a band at university? Maybe you’ve dabbled in amateur dramatics over the years.

Your employer may not expect you to tap dance for them on the spot or recite Hamlet’s soliloquy, but an ability to perform in public suggests to your employer that you are comfortable as the centre of attention, which suggests a promising capacity for leadership.

A creative streak on your CV also suggests that you are an outside-the-box thinker who isn’t afraid to be forthcoming with their ideas. This assures your interviewer that you can contribute to solutions with confidence and think on your feet.

3. Adult Education

Companies seek staff with positive and open-minded attitudes towards learning, and adult tuition can be a great way to develop your skills and learn new things.

Teachers To Your Home offer flexible one-to-one tuition online and in person for all ages, and are experienced in assisting adult learner, whether you’re working towards a new qualification or simply looking for a productive way to spend your free time.

If you’ve always wanted a second attempt at a Maths A Level or want to learn tohablar español, bear in mind that these skills not only look great on your CV, but prove that you are invested in your own personal development and actively work to expand your skillset.

Next time you’re asked in an interview what your interests and hobbies are outside of work, you can impress your interviewer and show them what you’re made of. Good luck!