Kolkata FF Fatafat Result Today 2023 – 24/07/23 – MONDAY

Kolkata FF Fatafat Result Today 24/07/23

24 July 2023 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 279 780 336 167 359 *** *** *** 8 5 2 4 7 * * *

A well-liked lottery game in Kolkata and the state of West Bengal is called Kolkata FF Fatafat. It is also referred to as “FF” or “Kolkata Fatafat”.

The player of this game chooses numerical numbers, and if their choices match the winning numbers, they are eligible to win prizes and gifts.

The game is played every day, and the results are revealed at a specific time. The lottery department of the West Bengal State Government oversees and organizes Kolkata FF.

What Is the Kolkata FF Fatafat?

In order to win, you must guess a number in the lottery game known as Kolkata Ff Fatafat, which is based on the Satta Matka game. When a person correctly predicts the right number, they can earn significant incentives.

There are no cheats or strategies for this game; you need to correctly guess a number in order to win.

All of the people who assert to have knowledge of the number are lying.

Kolkata FF Fatafat Result Timetable?

Here is the full timetable of all the bazi of the Kolkata Fatafat-

Serial No Bazi Time 1st Bazi 10:30 AM 2nd Bazi 12:00 PM 3rd Bazi 01:30 PM 4th Bazi 03:00 PM 5th Bazi 04:30 PM 6th Bazi 06:00 PM 7th Bazi 07:30 PM 8th Bazi 09:00 PM

Kolkata Fatafat FF Winning Tips?

Since this type of game depends entirely on luck rather than talent, there are no available techniques or strategies.

By looking at previous game results, you can have an idea and guess the precise number, or you can follow some lottery gurus who lead others.

One of them is Kolkata Ff Ghosh Babu, who has gained popularity for his gaming advice in this group.

How Can I View My Fatafat Kolkata Results Online?

First, use the phone’s browser to access their official website. Without using their official website, you cannot view the Kolkata Fatafat’s original results. www.kolkataff.com is their official website.

Then, on the front page of their official website, look for today’s game result and click on it.

You’ll be taken to a new website where all the numbers, which are essentially the Kolkata Fatafat lottery game’s outcome, are shown.

Comparing your lottery number to the numbers on the screen will reveal whether you are the new contest winner.

If your number corresponds to the ones on the screen, congratulations. Contact their official staff to claim your award and discover more details.

How To Check Online Fatafat Kolkata Result?

Without the Kolkata Fatafat’s official website, you cannot access the original results.

Without the Kolkata Fatafat's official website, you cannot access the original results.

Use your Chrome browser or any other browser you are using to first explore their official website. www.kolkataff.com is their official website. Then, on the website's home page, look for today's game result and click on it. You will be taken to a new page where the Kolkata Fatafat results are being shown. Check your number against the numbers; if it coincides with the number being displayed, you have won the contest.

July 2023 Chart

1 July 2023 334 158 889 258 138 157 267 458 0 4 5 5 2 3 5 7

2 July 2023 345 570 356 178 off off off off 2 2 4 6 – – – –

3 July 2023 268 167 347 388 590 189 470 380 6 4 4 9 4 8 1 1

4 July 2023 199 345 580 137 379 680 256 148 9 2 3 1 9 4 3 3

5 July 2023 124 138 880 689 356 135 467 266 7 2 6 3 4 9 7 4

6 July 2023 238 168 379 235 690 448 159 679 3 5 9 0 5 6 5 2

7 July 2023 467 399 138 138 570 680 799 167 7 1 2 2 2 4 5 4

8 July 2023 800 490 179 256 379 669 345 789 8 3 7 3 9 1 2 4

9 July 2023 160 180 267 556 off off off off 7 9 5 6 – – – – 10 July 2023 248 137 377 134 458 269 550 347 4 1 7 8 7 7 0 4 11 July 2023 789 370 133 578 378 467 279 359 4 0 7 0 8 7 8 7 12 July 2023 779 580 680 459 388 268 290 178 3 3 4 8 9 6 1 6 13 July 2023 590 240 889 250 456 780 144 237 4 6 5 7 5 5 9 2 14 July 2023 167 370 248 780 588 140 580 130 4 0 4 5 1 5 3 4 15 July 2023 136 500 269 467 770 789 257 660 0 5 7 7 4 4 4 2 16 July 2023 580 367 456 120 off off off off 3 6 5 3 – – – – 17 July 2023 470 234 356 118 359 126 590 245 1 9 4 0 7 9 4 1 18 July 2023 469 124 369 567 770 345 169 267 9 7 8 8 4 2 6 5 19 July 2023 600 238 357 778 146 488 469 368 6 3 5 2 1 0 9 7 20 July 2023 159 359 250 589 146 668 555 235 5 7 7 2 1 0 5 0 21 July 2023 130 380 278 368 445 559 250 479 4 1 7 7 3 9 7 0 22 July 2023 146 578 460 589 179 670 679 157 1 0 0 2 7 3 2 3 23 July 2023 777 880 780 690 off off off off 1 6 5 5 – – – –

