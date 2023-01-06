Kolkata FF Fatafat Result Today 2023 – 01/06/23 – THURSDAY

Kolkata FF Fatafat Result Today: This website offers incredibly quick results for the Kolkata Fatafat. We Give You Fast Kolkata FF Result Tips and Results.

Here, we offer today’s Kolkata Fatafat Result or Kolkata FF Result. You are also provided a fortunate number and suggestions for the Kolkata FF Fatafat.

Kolkata FF Fatafat Result Today 01/05/23

01/06/2023 369 8 380 1 260 8 447 5 – – – – – – – –

A well-liked lottery game in Kolkata and the state of West Bengal is called Kolkata FF Fatafat. It is also referred to as “FF” or “Kolkata Fatafat”.

The player of this game chooses numerical numbers, and if their choices match the winning numbers, they are eligible to win prizes and gifts.

The game is played every day, and the results are revealed at a specific time. The lottery department of the West Bengal State Government oversees and organizes Kolkata FF.

What Is the Kolkata FF Fatafat?

In order to win, you must guess a number in the lottery game known as Kolkata Ff Fatafat, which is based on the Satta Matka game. When a person correctly predicts the right number, they can earn significant incentives.

There are no cheats or strategies for this game; you need to correctly guess a number in order to win.

All of the people who assert to have knowledge of the number are lying.

Kolkata FF Fatafat Result Timetable?

Here is the full timetable of all the bazi of the Kolkata Fatafat-

Serial No Bazi Time 1st Bazi 10:30 AM 2nd Bazi 12:00 PM 3rd Bazi 01:30 PM 4th Bazi 03:00 PM 5th Bazi 04:30 PM 6th Bazi 06:00 PM 7th Bazi 07:30 PM 8th Bazi 09:00 PM

Kolkata Fatafat FF Winning Tips?

Since this type of game depends entirely on luck rather than talent, there are no available techniques or strategies.

By looking at previous game results, you can have an idea and guess the precise number, or you can follow some lottery gurus who lead others.

One of them is Kolkata Ff Ghosh Babu, who has gained popularity for his gaming advice in this group.

How Can I View My Fatafat Kolkata Results Online?

First, use the phone’s browser to access their official website. Without using their official website, you cannot view the Kolkata Fatafat’s original results. www.kolkataff.com is their official website.

Then, on the front page of their official website, look for today’s game result and click on it.

You’ll be taken to a new website where all the numbers, which are essentially the Kolkata Fatafat lottery game’s outcome, are shown.

Comparing your lottery number to the numbers on the screen will reveal whether you are the new contest winner.

If your number corresponds to the ones on the screen, congratulations. Contact their official staff to claim your award and discover more details.

How To Check Online Fatafat Kolkata Result?

Without the Kolkata Fatafat’s official website, you cannot access the original results.

Use your Chrome browser or any other browser you are using to first explore their official website. www.kolkataff.com is their official website. Then, on the website’s home page, look for today’s game result and click on it. You will be taken to a new page where the Kolkata Fatafat results are being shown. Check your number against the numbers; if it coincides with the number being displayed, you have won the contest. To withdraw your reward and for additional information on the 8 Ball Pool reward, get in touch with the official staff.

May 2023 Chart



1 May 2023 479 377 347 460 599 380 146 139 0 7 4 0 3 1 1 3

2 May 2023 588 670 133 346 244 156 380 168 1 3 7 3 0 2 1 5

3 May 2023 280 789 579 489 478 160 458 800 0 4 1 1 9 7 7 8

4 May 2023 457 246 256 558 120 148 557 468 6 2 3 8 3 3 7 8

5 May 2023 233 670 700 280 168 268 344 127 8 3 7 0 5 6 1 0

6 May 2023 177 469 280 670 990 579 350 248 5 9 0 3 8 1 8 4

7 May 2023 468 136 348 147 off off off off 8 0 5 2 – – – –

8 May 2023 260 480 279 148 570 237 238 557 8 2 8 3 2 2 3 7

9 May 2023 579 480 589 256 770 260 678 345 1 2 2 3 4 8 1 2

10 May 2023 460 237 399 129 567 459 330 156 0 2 1 2 8 8 6 2

11 May 2023 458 267 146 569 233 880 690 459 7 5 1 0 8 6 5 8

12 May 2023 178 677 124 278 135 457 166 450 6 0 7 7 9 6 3 9

13 May 2023 558 136 347 799 570 690 348 446 8 0 4 5 2 5 5 4

14 May 2023 359 378 237 456 off off off off 7 8 2 5 – – – –

15 May 2023 189 156 367 299 167 490 447 679 8 2 6 0 4 3 5 2

16 May 2023 788 468 199 134 678 579 170 156 3 8 9 8 1 1 8 2

17 May 2023 569 167 249 345 368 350 280 247 0 4 5 2 7 8 0 3

18 May 2023 580 180 114 569 370 156 168 770 3 9 6 0 0 2 5 4

19 May 2023 348 127 148 266 589 239 679 238 5 0 3 4 2 4 2 3

20 May 2023 249 337 178 690 668 170 270 450 5 3 6 5 0 8 9 9

21 May 2023 255 460 457 689 off off off off 2 0 6 3 – – – –

22 May 2023 480 188 167 268 334 246 228 469 2 7 4 6 0 2 2 9

23 May 2023 778 560 458 189 249 157 880 460 2 1 7 8 5 3 6 0

24 May 2023 158 129 257 600 139 146 148 359 4 2 4 6 3 1 3 7

25 May 2023 145 189 355 490 230 367 268 117 0 8 3 3 5 6 6 9

26 May 2023 467 558 450 230 169 580 247 345 7 8 9 5 6 3 3 2

27 May 2023 488 157 124 160 238 288 240 447 0 3 7 7 3 8 6 5

28 May 2023 337 135 147 677 off off off off 3 9 2 0 – – – –

29 May 2023 280 178 190 338 145 669 147 367 0 6 0 4 0 1 2 6

30 May 2023 566 259 116 289 590 345 148 233 7 6 8 9 4 2 3 8

31 May 2023 567 137 367 279 240 133 267 258 8 1 6 8 6 7 5 5

More In: Kolkata FF