What are the Common Side Effects of CBD Products?

If you’re looking to try the best CBD products for wellness, you should know about its potential side effects first. Hemp products are popping up almost everywhere because of their reported health effects. However, users are still subject to side effects if they are taking too much or if their product doesn’t have pure CBD content.

Keep reading to learn more about CBD side effects.

What is CBD?

CBD oil is majorly used as a pain-reliever and anti-inflammatory agent.

This single feature makes CBD oil for pain a general substance which can be used for a vast range of medical conditions since pain is a symptom common to all medical conditions.

CBD products are safe to use during surgery and for the symptom-management of other health ailments. It is safer when compared to artificial pain-relievers.

The kidney or liver could suffer irreparable damages when trying to break down substances from artificial pain-relievers.

CBD Health Benefits

While none of these are neither confirmed nor evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), consumers are giving anecdotes on how hemp-based products are helping them live a better life.

The sale of CBD products is seeing a rise because of its apparent health benefits.

Arthritis

CBD oil acts on the brain receptors and immune system of arthritis patients, eliminating the pain and inflammation sensation.

Crohn’s Disease

Crohn’s disease, a lasting disorder that often leads to gastrointestinal inflammation, can be treated with cannabis instead of a placebo.

With CBD, patients don’t have to worry about the side effects that come with the use and elimination of artificial drugs in the liver.

Cancer

Aside from the pain-relieving and anti-inflammatory effects of CBD for cancer patients who have undergone an operation, there’s a glimmer of hope that CBD could help reduce the growth of cancerous cells or promote the self-annihilation of the affected cells.

Even though these claims are still unproven, research is currently ongoing on the positive effects of CBD on cancer patients.

Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

CBD helps PTSD patients by boosting their internal cannabinoid system or endocannabinoid system.

When boosted, the endocannabinoid system induces deep sleep, avoiding the uprising of bad memories.

CBD is good for the emotional and physical health of PTSD patients.

Nerve-related Diseases

The state of Florida also included nerve-related diseases such as epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, and chronic pain.

Parkinson’s, a neurological condition that affects the nervous system, can be treated with CBD.

CBD is not recommended to Parkinson’s disease patients with psychiatric comorbidities.

Common CBD Side Effects

Adding CBD to your diet and lifestyle can improve your health. Nevertheless, you should also be wary about its risks and other side effects that can end up harming you in the long run.

It can cause diarrhea

CBD interacts with other medications. It can cause diarrhea if it is not suitable for your body.

There have been increased reports of people getting poisoned after using CBD.

A common side effect is fatigue

Another adverse side effect of CBD is extreme fatigue.

It can also increase irritability and cause nausea, depending on the dosage.

Other Warnings for CBD

Side effects of CBD aren’t the only thing you need to be wary of. There are also other issues users should be aware of before they try hemp.

More research in humans is needed

Research plays a crucial role in understanding CBD and its effects. Many animal studies brought out promising results, but there still exists a need for more research on CBD in humans to fully comprehend how it can alter our bodies.

Until this is addressed, it is best to rely on other methods of gaining or losing weight like exercise and dietary adjustments.

It’s not a be-all-end-all

At the end of the day, CBD is not medication but a supplement.

You cannot introduce CBD to your diet without any lifestyle changes and expect grand results.

There are issues on its legality

Contrary to popular belief, CBD oil lacks tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the main psychoactive element in cannabis that produces a “high.” Since it does not alter one’s state of mind, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the use of CBD oil in 2018 after researchers found several therapeutic uses.

The FDA approved the use of a purified form of CBD called Epidiolex to treat one type of epilepsy, but CBD is also able to help former cigarette and drug addicts in their journey to sobriety.

Yet some federal agencies and laws still see CBD as illegal even in states where cannabis is considered legal.

Government officials are pushing for the full legalization of cannabis, but it can get really confusing whether buying CBD is lawful or not.