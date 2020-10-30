Understanding How CBD Oil Can Help Menopause Symptoms

Menopause is one of the most common reasons women use CBD products. While CBD research is still in its infancy, science and reputation tell us that products like cannabis-derived CBD oil relieve various symptoms of many health conditions.Here we will help you understand how CBD oil can help menopause symptoms. Many symptoms are those women experience during menopause, including:

Hot flashes

Weight gain

Muscle aches

Joint pain

Vaginal dryness

Atrophy

Mood swings

Depression

Inflammation

Memory loss

Insomnia/Sleep disruptions

Women experience menopause when the supply of fertile eggs completely diminishes, something that occurs naturally as we age. When the eggs are gone, periods stop, and estrogen goes away. It seems cut and dry, but things are not so clear.

Before the finality of estrogen and egg production, women experience perimenopause, a time in which estrogen levels swing high and low along a rollercoaster ride of hormones. This causes neurochemistry changes in the brain along with inflammatory molecule production that interferes with brain function to bone resorption. Every woman has a different menopause tale to tell but most include a triumph of challenges amidst the change.

Even scientists do not quite understand menopause and why our bodies change in such rapid succession, only that it does.

CBD products like Tommy Chong CBD oil ease many of the symptoms and side effects that women experience during the menopausal change.

Menopause symptoms that women treat using Tommy Chong products include:

Joint Pain & Muscle Aches:

Higher levels of inflammatory molecules increase arthritis symptoms during menopause. Over 60% of women aged 40 – 64 experience joint pain and muscle aches during perimenopause. Cannabidiol has proven anti-inflammatory properties that lower levels of TNFa, a common inflammatory that attacks the body.

Hot Flashes/Night Sweats:

Hot flashes and night sweats can negatively impact our quality of life. When a woman enters perimenopause stages, changes in hypothalamus neurochemistry -the body’s thermostat control- cause the body to switch abruptly. Even a 1.5-degree change in body temperature may trigger discomfort in a menopausal woman. CBD influences the body’s serotonin system, which could be one cause of hot flashes and night sweats.

Mood Swings/Depression:

Changes in estrogen and progesterone influence serotonin levels and neurotransmitters in the brain, both of which impact the mood. Talk to a doctor if you are depressed or emotionally distressed. They may offer pharmaceutical solutions that benefit your condition. Supplementing with Tommy Chong CBD oil can help activate serotonin receptors in a fashion like that of buspirone, an anti-anxiety drug.

Weight Gain/Diabetes:

Without estrogen, our bodies burn less fat even during exercise, even when we cut calories, and even when we strive to maintain a stable weight. Ongoing hormonal shifts cause your body to trade lean muscle mass for fat. In turn, your predisposition to insulin resistance also increases. Studies indicate CBD users have lower insulin levels than people who do not use the cannabidiol.

Vaginal Dryness/Genitourinary Syndrome:

Atrophy and vaginal dryness commonly impact a menopausal woman. Also known as genitourinary syndrome, many women also experience problems with bladder control. Without estrogen production, blood does not deliver fresh oxygen to the pelvic region, resulting in the problems above. CBD reinstates proper blood flow to the pelvic region, keeping tissues healthy and moisturizing the vaginal canal.

Insomnia/Sleep Disturbances:

Most women experience insomnia or sleep disturbances during perimenopause and post-menopause. Lack of sleep causes a rash of problems during the day, including poor decision-making skills. Track your sleep and talk to a doctor to troubleshoot the cause of sleep disturbances. Add CBD products to your daily regimen for extra benefits that help you get a good night’s sleep again.

Osteoporosis:

Bone resorption occurs once a woman enters perimenopause. This causes more bone loss than what is added. This lowers bone density and increases the risk of fractures. A diet high in calcium can benefit a woman during perimenopause and menopause. The anti-inflammatory properties of CBD oil make it a go-to remedy for many women seeking additional help for bone health.

Memory Loss:

Many people blame memory loss on age, but it can happen due to menopause as well. Without estrogen and progesterone production that encourage neurons in the hippocampus to form new connections to the outside world, memory loss occurs. The neuroprotective activities found in CBD improve those connections, decreasing memory loss.

CBD products benefit women before, during, and after menopause. Women count on CBD for fast, effective, safe relief from the above symptoms and others. Tommy Chong products are some of the best on the market today. Give the oil or other products a try and soon, the symptoms of menopause no longer burden your life