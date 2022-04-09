Will Smith Gets 10-Year Oscars Ban After Slapping Chris Rock

According to the Hollywood film academy, the board of governors imposed a ban on Will Smith from attending any of the organization’s events, including the Oscars, for a period of 10 years after the best actor winner slapped presenter Chris Rock on stage at the Academy Awards ceremony.

‘The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences President David Rubin and Chief Executive Dawn Hudson said in a statement that the 94th Academy Awards were meant to honor the many individuals in our community who did incredible work during the past year’.

Mr. Will Smith’s unacceptable and harmful behavior on stage overshadowed these moments.”

Will Smith Apologises To Chris Rock For Slapping Him At The Oscars 2022

Will Smith said in a statement, “I accept and respect the Academy’s decision.” The actor resigned from the academy on April 1 and apologized to nominees, Oscar producers, and viewers.

Will Smith strode up to the stage at the televised ceremony after comedian Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s appearance, then smacked him across the face.

The following evening, Will Smith was seen dancing at Vanity Fair’s annual post-Oscars party after he accepted the award for best actor for his role in “King Richard.”

In his joke about Pinkett Smith, Rock made reference to the 1997 film “G.I. Jane” in which actress Demi Moore shaved her head. Uncertainty surrounded Rock’s condition, which causes her to lose her hair.

Related CTN News: