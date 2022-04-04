How is The Oscars 2022 Slap Controversy Affecting Will Smith’s Career?

Fans and even celebrities were outraged by Will Smith’s infamous incident at the Oscars 2022. Despite resigning from the Academy and apologizing to comedian Chris Rock and his family, the actor has now begun to lose projects. Here’s how the 94th Academy Awards slap controversy is affecting the actor.

After losing his cool at Oscars 2022 and slapping comedian Chris Rock for poking a joke at Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith’s career appears to be over. According to a recent report by The Hollywood Reporter, several projects signed by Will Smith have been suspended. Netflix has put a hold on the actor’s upcoming film Fast And Loose, which was announced in July 2021. As well as Fast And Loose, the actor was also in talks with Sony for Bad Boys 4. Sony has reportedly halted the project after his feud with Chris Rock.

He still has some films in the works, which may also be paused in the near future. His upcoming projects include Netflix’s The Council and Bright 2. He may also appear in several Sony projects as a producer or actor. Hancock and Karate Kid sequels are among them.

How is the Oscars 2022 slap impacting Will Smith’s career?

As Will Smith’s films are halted or suspended after the Oscars controversy, director David Leitch pulled out of a project from the Man In Black star. The director reportedly decided to move to Ryan Gosling’s Fall Guy and now Universal is pulling away from the film.

