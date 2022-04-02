Will Smith Apologises To Chris Rock For Slapping Him At The Oscars 2022

On the 94th Academy Awards, Hollywood’s biggest night of the year, actor Will Smith slapped comedian Chirs Rock in the face. Rock poked fun at Jada Pinkett Smith, the actor wife of Will Smith. After the incident, the feud became the biggest talking point of the Oscars 2022. Despite having initiated disciplinary proceedings against Smith for his violation of the Academy’s Standard of Conduct, the Academy has since apologized to Chris Rock and thanked him for his perseverance at that moment.

As soon as the awards were presented, Will Smith’s actions were condoned via Twitter by the Academy. Also on March 31, they initiated disciplinary proceedings against actor Smith following a board meeting. A report by AFP states that the Academy apologized to the comedian for what he experienced on stage.

According to the Academy, “Mr. Rock, we apologize for what you experienced on our stage and appreciate your resilience at that time.”

The Academy begins Disciplinary Proceedings Against Will Smith

The Academy Board recently reviewed the feud between Will Smith and Chris Rock formally. In addition to the formal review of the board members, a full board of governors meeting was held to discuss the incident. Will Smith is facing disciplinary proceedings after violating the Academy’s standard of conduct, according to the latest updates. After the incident, the Academy also mentioned that its members asked Will Smith to leave the ward show but he refused.

A statement from the Academy stated, “The Board of Governors today initiated disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith for violating the Academy’s Standards of Conduct, including inappropriate physical contact, abusive or threatening behavior, and compromising the integrity of the Academy.”.

