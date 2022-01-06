Connect with us

Rebelde - Netflix Will Premiere Rebelde Season 2 in 2022
Rebelde – Netflix Will Premiere Rebelde Season 2 in 2022

12 hours ago

Rebelde

Netflix now offers Rebelde! If you want to know when Season 2 will be released, keep reading! It was Rebelde, a show that Mexican students rushed home from school to watch in the mid-2000s. Watching the latest drama erupt among the wealthy students of Elite Way School at 3 pm, you saw the student body’s crown jewel, the pop group RBD, perform hit tunes such as “Rebelde,” “Save me,” and “Our Love.”

Having reclaimed its rights in Mexico City’s legendary institution, the all-new Rebelde isn’t forgetting its roots. There are several references to the original series in the reboot. It’s worth taking a moment to remember.

When Will Rebelde Season 2 Be Released On Netflix?

The first season of the series was released on January 5, 2022. As of yet, Netflix has not announced any renewals for Season 2 of Rebelde Netflix should relaunch this show, which has aired so many episodes only to be canceled after one season.

Moreover, Netflix would like to increase the number of foreign originals in its library. We are also a success with positive reviews, so all the greens are looking forward to a sequel. We anticipate Rebelde Season 2 on Netflix to be released in early 2023 if it is renewed!

Rebelde Season 2 Cast

Season 2’s cast is certainly shaping up. The show will get renewed if Azul Guaita Bracamontes continues to play Jana Cohen; Andrea Chaparro reprising her role of Mar*a José Sevilla; Franco Masini playing Luka Colucci; and Sergio Mayer Mori returning this time to play Esteban Torres as well as Jeronimo Cantillo who plays Guillermo “Dixon” Alvarez among others! Alejandro Puente might also return to Sebastián “Sebas” Langarica-Funtanet opposite Giovanna Grigio as Emilia Alo, Estefania.

In the Future, What Can We Expect?

In Rebelde Season 2, the entire cast from Season 1 will return along with some new characters to spice things up. Rebelde Season 2 is yet to be announced, but we believe that it will continue the storyline from Season 1.



