Season 3 Of Ted Lasso Premieres On Apple TV+ Today

(CTN News) – With today’s premiere of the first episode of the third season of the comedy series Ted Lasso on Apple TV+, Apple TV+ debuts the new season of its biggest hit, one of its biggest hits to date. A number of surprises await in store for you as well.

On Wednesdays, the show will air every week, a change from the service’s usual Friday schedule, in which the show usually airs on Fridays. It is expected that the rivalry between AFC Richmond and West Ham United will conclude in season three, where Lasso and Nate Shelley will face off in an impending showdown.

After a disappointing end to the last season, the new season starts with AFC Richmond’s squad reeling from Nate’s defection to West Ham United. The hatred of Rebecca is particularly reflected in her hatred for her ex-husband, who owns West Ham Football Club. As Keeley sets up her new PR company, her relationship with Roy is eroding, and her plans for the future seem to be doomed.

The Ted Lasso show is Apple TV+’s biggest hit by an absolute mile, with a strong audience viewership as well as critical acclaim. It has already received numerous accolades in the form of back-to-back Emmy awards for Best Comedy Series, among many others. At the moment, Rotten Tomatoes has given the third season a 94% approval rating.

It has been announced that new episodes of Ted Lasso will be released every week, with the finale set to premiere on May 31. As a result, it will be eligible for this year’s Emmy Awards as well. There are 12 episodes in this season, just like in season two.

Additionally, Nike has released new official jerseys and shirts this week.

The best way to watch Ted Lasso

For those who have never seen Ted Lasso, here is how you can catch up and watch along. For a free seven-day trial of Apple TV+, sign up here. Ted Lasso is only available via the Apple TV+ streaming service.

Through the Apple TV app, you can watch Apple TV+ on many platforms, including Apple TV 4K, Mac, iPhone, iPad, Amazon Fire Stick, Roku sticks, Comcast set-top boxes, PlayStation, Xbox, and more. Users of Android and PC can access TV.Apple.com through the web.

Release dates for Ted Lasso Season 3

Episode 1 of Season 3 will air on March 15, 2023

Episode 2 of Season 3 is scheduled for March 22, 2023

Episode 3 of Season 3 will be broadcast on March 29, 2023

Episode 4 of Season 3 will air on April 5, 2023

Episode 5 of Season 3: April 12, 2023

April 19, 2023: Episode 6 of Season 3

April 26, 2023: Episode 7 of Season 3

Episode 8 of Season 3 will air on May 3, 2023

Episode 9 of Season 3 will air on May 10, 2023

May 17, 2023: Episode 10 of Season 3

Episode 11 of Season 3 will air on May 24, 2023

May 31, 2023: The 12th episode of Season 3

