Thai Airways International’s chairman has resigned the transport minister’s push to replace directors at state enterprises. Chairman Ekniti Nitithanprapas’s resignation took effect on Friday.

Thailand’s Air Chief Marshal Chaiyapruk Didyasarin, currently vice-chairman, will serve as Thai Airways acting chairman.

Thai Airways gave no reason for Mr Ekniti’s departure. His resignation came shortly after three of the airline’s executive directors recently quit. President Sumeth Damrongchaitham recently drew criticism for saying the company was in crisis and might have to close. Because Thai Airways employees didn’t cooperate with a rehabilitation plan according to the Bangkok Post.

Mr Sumeth said later that his remarks had been “misinterpreted” and the airline was not at risk of shutting down.

Thai Airways reported a net loss of nearly 6.7 billion baht in the second quarter of this year. It has not yet reported its third-quarter results.

Last month, Deputy Transport Minister Thaworn Senneam expressed concern the carrier may be in danger of running up a net loss of well over 10 billion baht for the year.

Thai Airways said a slowdown in tourism in Thailand and in the global aviation market were factors behind a 10% decline in revenue from a year earlier.

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob has been pushing for directors at the 15 state enterprises under the ministry to resign ever since he was appointed to the cabinet in June.

They should “show their spirit” by stepping aside since they were appointed by politicians of the past, he has said.