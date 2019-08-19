Thailand Immigration Officials Deny Entry to Australian Biker Boss

BANGKOK – The leader of an Australian biker gang Comanchero has been refused entry into Thailand.

The Comanchero president, who is facing more than 100 fraud charges, had his bail conditions varied. Allowing him to travel to Thailand and Dubai.

The biker boss flew to Thailand to spend five nights in Phuket with a friend, followed by 10 days in Dubai.

However when the biker boss arrived in Thailand, immigration authorities denied him entry based on his lengthy criminal record.

Mr Murray allegedly owes the Australian government taxation Office $1 million. He could soon face a separate charge of entering Crown casino as a prohibited person.

He and his co-accused are due to return to court on September 17 for a hearing that will determine whether they face trial.