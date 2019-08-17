Nine Chinese Fugitives Rounded up by Thailand’s Immigration Police

BANGKOK – Thai police have announced the arrests of nine Chinese fugitives for committing financial crimes worth around US$162 Million.

Chinese authorities alerted the Royal Thai Police, leading to the arrests of the fugitives, Immigration chief Pol Lt Gen. Sompong Chingduang said.

Before fleeing to Thailand, they committed serious financial crimes. Such as fraudulent transactions, causing damage to China’s banking system worth over US$162 million, he said.

The nine Chinese fugitives, five males and four females, would be blacklisted and deported back to China.

Gen. Sompong Chingduang said he was determined to quell crimes involving foreigners hiding or running illegal operations in Thailand.

On Friday a 55 year-old man from New Zealand has been arrested for allegedly drug dealing and running a Bar and bistro illegally.

Police raided Spades Bistro & Bar following reports that there was foreigner working without a visa and dealing drugs.

Police discovered Michael Holt, 55, a New Zealand citizen who held a retirement visa, but was allegedly working in the pub.