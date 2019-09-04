Crime & Legal
19 Chinese Nationals Arrested for Running Gambling Website
Police arrested 19 Chinese for allegedly running an online gambling website from a condominium in Pattaya, Thailand.
CHONBURI – Police arrested 19 Chinese for allegedly running an online gambling den from a condominium in Pattaya, Wednesday. The raid was led by Pol Maj Gen Nanthachart Supamongkol and Pol Col Chitdecha Songhong.
Police found 16 Chinese men and three Chinese women operating an online gambling den for mainland Chinese.
Police seized notebook computers and 86 mobile phones inside the first room.
In the second room where they arrested two more Chinese men. Seizing five notebook computers and about 100 mobile phones.
Police said they were tipped off that Chinese nationals were hanging out in unusually high numbers in the two rooms, the Nation reported.
After monitoring them, officials were certain they were committing illegal gambling activities. Police officials sought and obtained a search warrant from the Pattaya Court.
Gen. Nanthachart said the 19 Chinese entered Thailand on tourist visa’s and were Bt40,000 each. Police checked transactions and found they were sending Bt8 million in gambling proceeds back to China daily.
Police charged them with working without work permits.
Nigerian Man Arrested for Punching a Bangkok Police Officer
He threw a punch intending to hit the landlord and accidentally hit the police officer, who jumped in between.
BANGKOK – Police have arrested a Nigerian man for assaulting an officer on duty. After he accidentally punched a patrolman trying to break up a dispute between him and his landlord.
Mr. Edalere Abioye was apprehended after he was subdued by a large group of people as he tried to get away.
Police Col Jessada Khumsarttra told the Nation that Abioye was having a heated argument with his landlord over rent.

Police still charged Abioye with assaulting a policeman on active duty.
The incident came to light earlier on September 2 after clips of the fight went viral on Thai social media.
Meanwhile, a Chinese woman was arrested early Tuesday for hanging on to a bag that had been dropped by an Iranian passenger. She detained while waiting to board her flight.
Police found a belt bag with US$1,4441 and a mobile phone in her hand luggage.
An Iranian tourist, filed a report with the Suvarnabhumi Airport police station that he had lost his belt bag.
Airport security recovered CCTV footage showing the woman picking up the bag.
The Chinese woman told police that she did not steal the belt bag but she found it on the floor.
Immigration officials at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport also arrested a Syrian national traveling on a fake United Arab Emirates passport.
According to The Thaiger the 18-year-old man was en route to London, with a layover in Thailand. He told officials he was planning to seek asylum in the UK but was also in possession of a plane ticket from London to Germany.
Police Hunt for Taxi Driver after Chinese Man Robbed of Bt3.6 Million
Bangkok are hunting for a cabbie who allegedly stole more than Bt3.6 million from a Chinese businessman.
BANGKOK – As Thailand’s tourism industry struggles to regain the confidence of Chinese Tourist, some Thai continue to thwart efforts. Despite efforts some Thai choose to bite the hand that feeds them.
The Chinese saying (wang en fu yi- 忘恩負義) which means “forget favors and betray justice.”
Now Police in Bangkok are hunting for a cabbie who allegedly stole more than Bt3.6 million from a Chinese businessman.
Mr. Zhong Ai said he had been out drinking with friends and hailed a cab to take him home at 5am. However, he fell asleep in the cab and found himself on the roadside at 7am.
He also realized that all his valuables were gone including a Bt2.3 million Patek Philippe watch; a Bt1 million diamond ring; a Bt200,000 wedding ring, two cellphones and Bt30,000 in cash.
Police are checking the CCTV camera footage along the route to track the cabbie’s movements. Police are calling on anybody who may have information to step forward and bring the alleged thief to justice.
Last week a Chinese man, was found brutally murdered in a restaurant, located in the Town-in-Town area of Bangkok. He was reportedly ready to take over a Bangkok restaurant from a Thai owner.
51-year-old Chen Yi Hai’s body was found by a female employee, the Nation reported.His staff, all Myanmar nationals, said that Chen was partying with them the night before.
Initial reports cited signs of violent struggle in the room, where the victim’s body was found with several stab wounds and signs of bludgeoning.
Relatives said that Chen had Bt300,000 in cash on him, which had been given to him by his son
Chinese Man Wanted after Wife Found Murdered in Northern Thailand
Police suspect Nanpika may have been killed by her Chinese husband, identified as Yi Ei Chai, 41,at their house.
BANGKOK – Police in Phitsanulok are seeking the arrest of a Chinese man who fled Thailand after allegedly killing his wife. He is alleged to of killed his wife then fled Thailand for his home country.
Police were called to the home after family members found the dead body of of Ms.Nanpika Ketthong.
Her hands and ankles were bound with rope and she was naked from the waist down.The woman had suffered what appeared to be fatal cuts to her head and face.
Police Suspect Nanpika may have been Killed by her Chinese Husband

Checks with the Immigration Bureau revealed the man left the country through Suvarnabhumi airport on Sunday. Just after when police suspect that he killed his wife. Immigration Police did not provide details of his destination.
Police believe Ms.Nanpika had been dead for 48 hours when her body was found Monday.
The police have asked for Interpol’s assistance, while a court warrant for his arrest on suspicion of murder.
Meanwhile, the search resumed for a missing Chinese tourist swept away by strong waves off Freedom beach in Phuket Sunday.
Divers from the Marine Police and a local foundation joined rescue workers in the search.
The Chinese tourist, Yin Lei, 35, was washed away when he went for a swim on Sunday evening.
Police report the Chinese tourist got into trouble in the powerful surf. A search was quickly launched, but rescuers could not find Mr Yin.
Mr Yin checked in at the Oakwood Hotel Journeyhub Phuket on Saturday and is due to check out on Wednesday.
Source: Bangkok Post
