CHONBURI – Police arrested 19 Chinese for allegedly running an online gambling den from a condominium in Pattaya, Wednesday. The raid was led by Pol Maj Gen Nanthachart Supamongkol and Pol Col Chitdecha Songhong.

Police found 16 Chinese men and three Chinese women operating an online gambling den for mainland Chinese.

Police seized notebook computers and 86 mobile phones inside the first room.

In the second room where they arrested two more Chinese men. Seizing five notebook computers and about 100 mobile phones.

Police said they were tipped off that Chinese nationals were hanging out in unusually high numbers in the two rooms, the Nation reported.

After monitoring them, officials were certain they were committing illegal gambling activities. Police officials sought and obtained a search warrant from the Pattaya Court.

Gen. Nanthachart said the 19 Chinese entered Thailand on tourist visa’s and were Bt40,000 each. Police checked transactions and found they were sending Bt8 million in gambling proceeds back to China daily.

Police charged them with working without work permits.