Bangkok News

78-Year-Old Driver Charged in Fatal Bangkok Shrine Crash

Jeff Tomas
Jeff Tomas - Freelance Journalist
78-Year-Old Driver Charged in Fatal Bangkok Shrine Crash

Last Updated on October 7, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

BANGKOK – A horrific crash in Bangkok’s bustling Chinatown area has left one person dead and several others injured. On Thursday afternoon, a 78-year-old man lost control of his electric car and crashed into a crowded place of worship.

The electric SUV ploughed directly into the historic Guanyin Shrine at the Thian Fah Foundation in Yaowarat. Worshippers scattered as the vehicle tore through the sacred grounds before finally stopping near the main altar.

Police confirmed that the tragic accident claimed the life of an 82-year-old woman. Emergency workers rushed to the scene and used special tools to rescue people trapped under the vehicle. Along with the fatal casualty, eight other people suffered injuries during the chaotic incident. Two of the victims sustained serious bone fractures and remain under close medical care.

Key Takeaways

  • An electric car crashed into Bangkok’s Guanyin Shrine, killing an 82-year-old woman and injuring eight others.
  • The 78-year-old driver faces negligence charges after claiming he confused the pedals due to a sudden blackout.
  • Preliminary alcohol tests were negative, and the driver is cooperating fully with the police investigation.

Following the fatal crash, police officially charged the 78-year-old driver with criminal negligence. The elderly man told officers that he briefly lost consciousness right before the accident occurred. When he woke up, he panicked and accidentally pressed the accelerator pedal instead of the brake. This deadly mistake sent the heavy electric vehicle surging forward into the crowded worship space.

Officers from the local police station quickly secured the scene and took the driver into custody for questioning. According to early reports, the driver passed a breathalyzer test with zero trace of alcohol in his system. Because he turned himself in and has a permanent address, police granted him a temporary release. He must report back to investigators on a scheduled date to face his formal charges.

Historic Shrine Survives Heavy Impact

The 68-year-old Thian Fah Foundation compound suffered massive property damage during the afternoon crash. The front entrance and parts of the worship area were heavily destroyed by the speeding vehicle.

However, the famous Guanyin statue miraculously survived without a scratch because the car stopped right at its base. Workers quickly started cleaning up the wreckage to secure the area for public safety.

Despite the shocking event, the foundation reopened its doors to worshippers the very next day. Access to the main damaged sections remains restricted while repair crews fix the structural damage.

Police are currently working with the foundation’s management to improve safety measures and prevent future accidents. Meanwhile, officials plan to meet next week to arrange financial help for the victims and their families.

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Jeff Tomas
ByJeff Tomas
Freelance Journalist
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Jeff Tomas is an award winning journalist known for his sharp insights and no-nonsense reporting style. Over the years he has worked for Reuters and the Canadian Press covering everything from political scandals to human interest stories. He brings a clear and direct approach to his work.
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