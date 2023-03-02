On Southwest Airlines, Bottle Iced Coffee Is Available

(CTN News) – Southwest Airlines passengers can now enjoy iced coffee. Alternatively, drink coupons can be purchased for $4.

More than 100 destinations will be served with the beverage every day on 4,000 flights. In addition to 42 states, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean are also included.

An iced espresso with cream and sugar

It is typically poured over ice and sealed in a bottle. It is a great beverage for busy travelers on the go because the 8 oz bottle is resealable.

Considering each bottle has only 150 calories, it’s considered a low-calorie option. Additionally, it contains 120 mg of natural caffeine and is made with all-natural ingredients.

Partnership in coffee

As part of its partnership with Community Coffee, Southwest Airlines has been providing hot inflight coffee since 2016. Recently, the two companies decided to expand their partnership by creating an iced coffee.

A Mintel survey revealed that 42% of Gen Z consumes cold coffee, according to the results. The coffee industry’s fastest-growing segment was ready-to-drink coffees, according to the survey.

It is the largest family-owned retail coffee brand in the U.S. It imports, roasts, and distributes coffee products to retailers and businesses nationwide.

The Community Coffee website also sells products directly. The company offers whole-bean, ground, single-serve, freshly brewed, and ready-to-drink coffee.

Additionally, the partnership announced that a portion of the sales would benefit Latin American origin producers. Southwest Airlines and Community Coffee are joining forces to provide secondary education and advanced agriculture training to origin producers with the help of the ECOM Foundation for Development of Origin Resources.

Their partnership aims to support the coffee industry as well as ensure the livelihood of their local communities.

Other onboard improvements include

Additionally, Southwest Airlines has announced several improvements to its inflight and onboard services recently. Airlines plan on modernizing the cabins of some of their newest airplanes, such as the Boeing 737 MAX.

Every seat will be equipped with USB-A and USB-C ports, and Wi-Fi will be upgraded. A larger overhead bin for carry-on luggage is also on the airline’s wish list. The changes will begin rolling out this year on both existing and new aircraft.

During one of the busiest travel periods of the year, the airline caught fire in December 2022, leading to an operational shutdown.

Airline cancellations resulted in hundreds of stranded passengers. Due to technology and processes that hadn’t been upgraded since the 1990s, this was blamed on outdated technology.

Southwest Airlines’ CEO, Andrew Watterson, was summoned to testify before Congress as a result of the meltdown.

SEE ALSO:

‘Amazon.Com UK Strike Could Cost £2mln’

Apple Leads The Job Growth In India