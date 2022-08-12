Sales Of Suzuki Vehicles In July 2022 Decline Sharply

(CTN NEWS) – In July 2022, Suzuki sales, there were some surprising twists and turns with great overtakes. But, on the whole, the sales were a mixed bag with some registering growth and the other facing de-growth.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco has become the country’s best-selling UV after posting a staggering 13,048 units with a good year-over-year growth of 30%. It has surpassed the previous top-selling Maruti Suzuki Ertiga by a wide margin.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga sales:

At number 2, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga fell short of posting 10,000-unit sales. July 2022, has turned out to be the worst performing month for the MPV as it has recorded 28 percent de-growth.

However, sales are expected to pick up this month.

Rank OEM Model July ’22 Sales July ’21 Sales YoY Growth 1 Maruti Suzuki Eeco 13,048 10,057 30% 2 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 9694 13,434 -28% 3 Mahindra Bolero 7917 6491 22% 4 Toyota Innova Crysta 6900 6093 13% 5 Kia Carens 5978 – – 6 Maruti Suzuki XL6 3870 4190 -8% 7 Renault Tribe 3202 2815 14% 8 Kia Carnival 288 358 -20% 9 Mahindra Marazzo 213 279 -24% 10 Toyota Vellfire 44 31 42%

Maruti Suzuki Eeco has become the best-selling UV in July 2022.

Mahindra Bolero has overtaken its rivals for the third spot after a long time.

Selling close to 8000 units, the old Mahindra has posted a good 22 percent growth. At number 4, Toyota Innova Crysta has recorded a phenomenal performance bagging over 7000-unit sales.

It has even overtaken the cheaper Kia Carens which has been pushed to the fifth spot. At number 6, Maruti Suzuki XL6 distantly followed the Carens selling 3870 units with a de-growth of 8 percent.

In seventh place, Renault Triber sold 3202 units, an increase of 14 percent. The last 3 places were taken by Kia Carnival, Mahindra Marazzo, and Toyota Vellfire. All the 3, as usual, posted dismissal performance.

