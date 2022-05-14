Need For Speed Mobile’s Leaked Video Surfaces Online, 3 Cars, Maps & More

(CTN News) – Need for Speed, one of the most popular racing video games could soon be available on mobile devices. A video showing gameplay was leaked on Reddit. The video provides a glimpse of the new Need for Speed Mobile game, with maps inspired by the title Need for Speed Heat. Read on to learn more about the new NFS game coming to smartphones, the release date, and other details.

Tencent and Electronics Arts appear to be working together on the game. None of the companies have confirmed it, but the video appears genuine. Reddit user u/Clxbsport shared the video. A video titled “Need for Speed Mobile 2022 (Tencent) Gameplay Leaked” is attached below. It is important to mention that Tencent has worked on some of the most popular mobile video games in the past, including Pokemon Unite and Call of Duty: Mobile.

However, the leaked video does not show a release date for Need for Speed Mobile, but it could be released in the near future. More information from the Reddit thread reveals that the cars shown in the video are the Lamborghini Gallardo, Lamborghini Aventador SVJR and McLaren F1. Additionally, the game was developed using Unreal Engine 4. It looks like there will be a lot of drifting and boosting involved in the gameplay.

As reported by EuroGamer, citing GameBeat’s Jeff Grubb, Criterion has resumed the development of Need For Speed. On his latest episode of the GrubbSnax show, Grubb announced that the latest Need For Speed game will only be available on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, skipping the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Grubb also discussed the upcoming game’s setting, saying that rumors indicate that the game may have tracks and maps of Miami.

New Need for Speed could be a next-generation only

“If you’re a Need For Speed fan who has a next-generation console, here’s some good news,” says Grubb. Grubb also mentions “rumors about what the setting is that I’ve heard.” Further, he adds that “it’s hard to pin down if there are for sure or not. I’ve heard stuff like Miami, which makes me think maybe they will go the Underground route.”