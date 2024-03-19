Connect with us

Business

Binance Probes BOME Insider Trading, Offers $5M Rewards
Advertisement

Business

Walmart Opens Its Lanes Exclusively To Walmart+ Members? But...

Business

In Japan, TSMC Considers Advanced Chip Packaging Capacity

Business

CEO Of Exxon On The Offensive After Wall Street Sourds On ESG

Business

Bitcoin Rally: What Investors Need To Know About Crypto Taxes

Business

Adani Group And Its Founder Are Being Probed For Bribery

Business

Buy More Bitcoin With MicroStrategy's Convertible Debt Offer

Business

Walmart Stores Prove They Can Compete With Amazon And Google

Business

Exclusive-Citigroup Investigates Bullying Allegations Against Senior IPO Banker

Business

OECD Says UBS's Rescue Of Credit Suisse Is A Risk For Switzerland

Business

Alibaba's AliExpress Under Investigation For Illegal Content, Pornography

Business

Here Are 5 Reasons How Fire Safety Statement Helps In Your Business

Business

SentinelOne's Growth Outlook Remains Positive Amid Q4 Earnings Expectations

Business

Zara Sales Increase By 10% In 2023 To Propel Inditex To New Heights

Business

MicroStrategy's Bitcoin Will Never Be Sold By Michael Saylor

Business

Dollar Tree Closes Nearly 1,000 Stores And Posts Surprise Loss

Business

Amazon Can Now List Products From Seller Websites Using GenAI

Business

Chinese Property Developer Vanke Downgraded to “Junk” Status

Business

Online Army Attacks China's Nongfu Spring Plunging Stock

Business

Binance's Top Users Must Be Disclosed, Executives Remain Detained

Business

Binance Probes BOME Insider Trading, Offers $5M Rewards

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

18 mins ago

on

Binance Probes BOME Insider Trading, Offers $5M Rewards

(CTN News) – A popular crypto exchange, Binance, has initiated a thorough investigation into allegations surrounding Book of Memes (BOME) crypto, a Solana-based meme coin.

The speculation stemmed from the “BOME rat warehouse” incident, following a community discussion and concerns about possible insider trading. After the situation occurred, the exchange initiated an internal investigation.

BOME Rat Warehouse Investigation by Binance

According to Binance’s official statement on X, it is committed to transparency and fairness in the crypto market. According to the exchange, “We are taking this information very seriously and immediately launched an internal investigation based on relevant leads.”

The investigation, prompted by allegations of BOME insider trading, sought to determine if personnel were involved in the reported insider trading.

In its preliminary findings, Binance stated that the individual implicated in the incident had no affiliation with the exchange. Furthermore, this declaration provides users and investors with assurances as to integrity.

Aside from this, Binance has encouraged individuals with information regarding any misconduct regarding currency listings, including insider trading or corruption. Additionally, the exchange has pledged monetary rewards up to $5 million for verified whistleblower reports, ensuring their confidentiality.

Binance has promised to inform the public whenever any developments arise from the investigation. Furthermore, the exchange reaffirmed its commitment to investigating the BOME insider trading allegations thoroughly and remains open to user feedback.

BOME Insider Trading Speculations: Causes and Effects

The Binance platform announced on March 16 at 12:30 UTC the listing and opening of specific spot trading pairs. BOME/BTC, BOME/USDT, BOME/FDUSD, and BOME/TRY are some of the trading pairs that will be offered. Solana-based meme tokens were also listed at 0 BNB, signaling Binance’s support for them.

Considering Binance’s history of influencing token price movements, BOME’s listing on the platform has drawn significant attention from crypto enthusiasts. Furthermore, Futures launched USDS-M BOME Perpetual Contracts with up to 50x leverage.

This announcement led to a 200% rise in BOME’s price. Binance’s listing announcement sparked a 320% rise in BOME’s price.

In addition, previous listing events, such as those of RONIN and BLUR, had shown considerable volatility in token prices post-listing. RONIN experienced a significant decline after its listing, while BLUR surged. Following BOME’s listing, speculation about its price action has been sparked.

An individual trader has accumulated 314 million BOME, without selling any of his holdings, which has fueled speculation. Due to these substantial accumulations, speculation about further price increases has arisen in the absence of any sell-offs.

SEE ALSO:

Walmart Opens Its Lanes Exclusively To Walmart+ Members? But…

In Japan, TSMC Considers Advanced Chip Packaging Capacity

CEO Of Exxon On The Offensive After Wall Street Sourds On ESG
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

české casino

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies