Amazon Can Now List Products From Seller Websites Using GenAI

(CTN News) – There is an updated feature that Amazon is rolling out to help sellers create listings for Amazon’s store. This feature is known as generative artificial intelligence (GenAI).

The new feature, which Amazon has announced on Wednesday (March 13), allows sellers with their own direct-to-consumer (DTC) websites to provide Amazon with that URL in order to receive product listings for their Amazon store, which will be generated by the new GenAI feature, according to the tech giant in a release.

In a statement, Amazon said, “We intend to streamline the process of creating product listings so that sellers can develop a product listing for our store that will attract customers and boost sales.” This will reduce time and effort spent on product listings and ensure customers are satisfied.

It is now in the process of being rolled out so that U.S. sellers will be able to make use of this capability within the next few weeks, as stated in the release.

It will be added to a number of GenAI-powered features that were launched last fall, including some that generate product listings based on small amounts of text or an image, according to the release.

The feature allows sellers to provide only a few words or an image of a product, and then GenAI will automatically generate the product title, description, and other attributes of the product based on the words they provide, which improves the product’s search engine rankings, per the release.

By having that capability, sellers are able to create a product page without having to develop and input product details individually.

It has been reported that more than 100,000 sellers have used these features since they were launched. More than 80% of the listings generated by GenAI have been approved by sellers with minimal editing, and sellers report that the features have saved them time, according to the press release.

Streamlining and improving the process of listing creation is just one of the exciting ways Amazon’s generative AI investments have already benefitted our selling partners, and this is just another way in which the company continues to collaborate with small businesses to create an amazing shopping and selling experience,” Amazon stated in its press release.

eBay announced in September that it was testing an image-based listing tool that will allow sellers to take or upload a picture within the eBay app, and then watch as AI fills in all the details about a product based on the photo. This is another recent development in this space.

In May, Google announced the launch of a tool that uses GenAI (Generative Artificial Intelligence) to create unique product images for merchants. In its Product Studio, the company develops visual content that is tailored to the merchant’s seasonal promotions, targeted campaigns, or innovative projects.

