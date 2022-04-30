Chinese Nationals Leave Pakistan After Karachi University Suicide Bombing

(CTN News) – A number of Chinese citizens left Pakistan from Karachi after three Chinese nationals and one Pakistani citizen were killed in a suicide bombing by the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) at Karachi University on April 26. The video that has been circulating on social media shows a large number of Chinese people leaving Karachi Airport wearing PPE kits.

Pakistani Asad Malik posted video footage on Twitter and said, “As soon as the US-sponsored imported regime came into power, there was an attack on Chinese. News has it that 2000 Chinese have left Pakistan. It seems our enemies are succeeding.”

Another Pakistani, Syed Shahan, stated that CPEC would slow down due to the attack on Chinese people and the Chinese leaving Pakistan.

Many Chinese engineers and other personnel have been operating in Pakistan’s Sindh and Balochistan regions as part of the One Belt One Road (OBOR) initiative. There are many Chinese professors teaching Pakistani students Mandarin at various universities and institutes. ANI reports that Indigenous Baloch and Sindhi political groups are enraged by this because they reject Chinese involvement in their territory.

The recent Karachi blast

Furthermore, this departure occurred at the same time as a 30-year-old Baloch teacher detonated a bomb at Karachi University, killing four people. Several media reports said Shari Baloch, who joined the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) two years ago, volunteered to avenge the Baloch genocide, Pakistan’s dominance of Balochistan, and China’s growing influence in the region.

Moreover, CCTV footage obtained by Republic Media Network showed the moment when the suicide bomber’s explosion ripped through a vehicle in Pakistan’s financial capital, Karachi.

According to a university official, three of the deceased were Chinese nationals, including Confucius Institute Director Huang Guiping, Ding Mupeng, and Chen Sa. Another victim was Khalid, a Pakistani driver.

China demanded an explanation for the suicide attack

In the meantime, China has demanded an explanation as well as a thorough and comprehensive investigation into the purported suicide bombing in Karachi. China’s mouthpiece, the Global Times, said in an Editorial dated April 27 that “no matter who the perpetrators are or who they are targeting, they must be severely punished. The Pakistani side must conduct a comprehensive and detailed investigation and provide an explanation” for their actions, according to media reports.

