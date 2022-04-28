(UNWTO) World Tourism Organization Suspends Russia’s Membership

(CTN News) – On Wednesday, the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) suspended its membership in Russia after an extraordinary session.

Shortly before the meeting, the Russian government announced that it was withdrawing from the meeting.

In its tweet, UNWTO announced that its members had voted to suspend Russia. Meeting for the first extraordinary UNWTO General Assembly, Members debated the suspension of Russia. Russia declined to defend its position, so the organization announced it would withdraw from UNWTO.

Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba also tweeted, “Russia has been suspended from the @UNWTO at its first extraordinary session.”

“I am thankful to all members who supported this move. In my opinion, the Hague should be the only way for Russian war criminals to travel. “Russia’s isolation will grow with each passing day of its war with Ukraine,” Kuleba went on.

In a statement published on Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed that Russia would be leaving the United Nations World Tourism Organization.

”The Russian side does not feel that it is relevant to continue working with UNWTO, whose leadership is condoning the politicization of its activities and openly promoting discrimination against our country. According to the statement, the Russian Federation has decided to withdraw from the World Tourism Organization in this regard.

