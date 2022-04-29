Watch The 1st Solar Eclipse Online In April 2022

(CTN News) – The first solar eclipse of 2022 will take place on Saturday, April 30. In spite of the fact that the spectacular event will not be visible in North America, there are ways you can watch the event online.

Where will the partial solar eclipse be visible?

From the southeastern Pacific Ocean, Antarctica, and some South American countries such as Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Bolivia, and Peru, it will be visible.

North America and Europe will not be able to observe this partial solar eclipse. NASA reports that the next partial solar eclipse will be visible from Europe, northeast Africa, the Middle East, and West Asia on October 25, 2022.