Police Stumble Upon 220Kg of Crystal Meth After Pickup Crash

Police stumbled on 220 kilograms of crystal meth after the pickup truck transporting the illegal drugs crashed and overturned on Thursday night.

The white Isuzu truck overturned on the southbound side of Highway 41 near Tambon Khan Thulee in southern Thailand’s Surat Thani Province.

The Isuzu pickup was hauling a load of cabbage with crystal meth hidden underneath. Police said no one was around to claim ownership of the pick or the drugs.

The driver of the truck and an accomplice fled the scene immediately after emerging from the wreckage, according to witnesses.

When police arrived at the scene, they found numerous bags containing 220 packs of crystal meth each weighing 1kg, a total of 220kg.

A “Guanyinwang tea” logo appeared on each pack, along with a description that indicated the contents were “refined Chinese tea”.

The market value was estimated at 220 million baht by the police. Police believe the crystal meth was being transported from the North to the far South to be smuggled to a third country.

Migrants hidden in pickup trucks

Meanwhile, a group of 14 migrants, including three Thais, were arrested after they were found hiding in the beds of two loaded pickup trucks in Tak’s Phop Phra district.

Two pickup trucks carrying cabbages covered in tarpaulins were stopped by police, soldiers, and local officials at a checkpoint on the Mae Sot-Umphang road near Tambon Chong Khaeb.

The two drivers admitted during questioning that they had been hired for 6,000 baht each to ferry the migrants to the downtown Muang district of Tak, where another group would come to take them to Bangkok.

According to the migrants, brokerage fees cost them each 30,000 baht. Covid-19 screening tests were conducted on all of them before they were turned over to local police for legal action.