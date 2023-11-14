Connect with us

4 days ago

Wordle Today: Here’s The Answers Of Wordle #879 For November 14, 2023

Wordle Today: Since we have shared a lot of Wordle strategies with you over the past few days, we are sure you will be able to handle Wordle today on your own if you have followed them.

Do not worry if you are confused. As always, here are the top 5 Wordle hints and clues to help you solve the answer for Wordle today. You can always scroll down to find the solution if you fail to get the solution.

Wordle Today – Wordle #879 hints and clues for November 14, 2023…

  1. Make sure you don’t use the same letter twice in your opening guess.
  2. Your first guess should include a couple of vowels, particularly ‘A’ and ‘E’.
  3. Do not use letters such as ‘X’, ‘Z’, or ‘Q’ until later, when you understand the question more.
  4. ‘RAISE’ is a good word, and ‘TOUCH’ is a good second guess.

Wordle Today – Wordle #879 hints and clues for November 14, 2023…

  1. Today’s Wordle Answer #879 starts with the letter D.
  2. Today’s Wordle Answer #879 contains only one vowel.
  3. An action or omission that constitutes an offense and is punishable by law.
  4. If these clues seem a bit ridiculous, please accept my apologies

Wordle Today’s answer November 14, 2023

Ready?

We’ll finally tell you the answer.

It’s…

DANCE!

