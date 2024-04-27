Wordle Today: Here’s The Answers Of Wordle #1043 For Today April 27, 2024

Wordle Today: Since we have shared a lot of Wordle strategies with you over the past few days, we are sure you will be able to handle Wordle today on your own if you have followed them.

Do not worry if you are confused. As always, here are the top 5 Wordle hints and clues to help you solve the answer for Wordle today. If you fail to get it, you can always scroll down to find the solution.

Wordle Today: Wordle #1043 hints and clues for April 27 , 2024…

Make sure you don’t use the same letter twice in your opening guess. Your first guess should include a couple of vowels, particularly ‘A’ and ‘E’. Do not use letters such as ‘X’, ‘Z’, or ‘Q’ until later, when you understand the question more. ‘RAISE’ is a good word, and ‘TOUCH’ is a good second guess.

Today’s Wordle Answer #1043 starts with the letter E. Today’s Wordle Answer #1043 contains only one vowel. An action or omission constitutes an offense and is punishable by law. If these clues seem a bit ridiculous, please accept my apologies

Wordle Today’s answer April 27 , 2024

The answer to today’s Wordle (Wordle #1043, April 27)

Ready?

We’ll finally tell you the answer.

It’s…

SCHOOL!