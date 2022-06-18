Wordle Today: Here’s The Answers Of Wordle #364 For June 18, 2022

Wordle Today: Since we have shared a lot of Wordle strategies with you over the past few days, we are sure you will be able to handle Wordle today’s on your own if you have followed them. Do not worry if you are confused. As always, here are the top 5 Wordle hints and clues to help you solve for Wordle today. In case you fail to get the solution, you can always scroll down to find it.

Wordle Today – General Wordle tips and tricks Of Wordle #364 For June 18, Make sure you don’t use the same letter twice in your opening guess.

Your first guess should include a couple of vowels, particularly ‘A’ and ‘E’.

Do not use letters such as ‘X’, ‘Z’, or ‘Q’ until later, when you have more understanding of the question.

‘RAISE’ is a good word to start with, and ‘TOUCH’ is a good second guess. Wordle Today – Wordle #364 hints and clues for June 18… 1. Today Wordle 364 begins with the letter C. 2. Today Wordle 364 contains Three vowels. (one letter repeated) 3. Seeds from a small tropical American evergreen tree, from which cocoa, 4. If these clues seem a bit ridiculous, please accept my apologies. Wordle Today’s answer, Saturday, June 18, 2022 The answer to today’s Wordle (Wordle 364, June 18 ) is CACAO!, Which means Seeds from a small tropical American evergreen tree, from which cocoa, cocoa butter, and chocolate are made. Related CTN News: Powerball Next Drawing On Sat, Jun 18, 2022: Jackpot Reaches $279 Million Know Everything About Google Doodle Amanda Aldridge