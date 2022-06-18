26.3 C
Powerball

Powerball Next Drawing On Sat, Jun 18, 2022: Jackpot Reaches $279 Million

By Arsi Mughal
(CTN News) –The Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s Jun 18, 2022 drawing has reached $279 Million, with a cash option of $159.4 Million.

The drawing will take place at 10:59 p.m.Monday on WABC-7 and Fox 29 in New York and Philadelphia, respectively. The Powerball winning numbers will be published by CTN News immediately after the drawing has taken place.

We have just released the Powerball Winning numbers, please double-check your tickets to make sure the sequence matches your ticket. We wish you the best of luck With the Powerball Winning numbers For Today.

Powerball Winning Numbers For June 15, 2022

here Are The Powerball Winning Numbers for June 15, 2022

19 – 28 – 41 – 42 – 51 and Powerball 7

Powerplay was 2x

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday’s Jun 15, 2022 drawing has a $258 Million JAckpot, with a cash option of $147.4 Million. according to the Powerball website.

Meanwhile, the Mega Millions jackpot is at $247 million with a cash option of $140.6 million, according to the Mega Millions website.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

  • $1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee
  • $768.4 million, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin
  • $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts
  • $730 million, Jan. 20, 2021: Won in Maryland
  • $699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021: Won in California
  • $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018: Two winners in Iowa, New York
  • $632.6 million, Jan. 5, 2022: Two winners in California, Wisconsin
  • $590.5 million, May 18, 2013: Won in Florida
  • $587.5 million, Nov. 28, 2012: Two winners in Arizona, Missouri
  • $564.1 million, Feb. 11, 2015: Three winners in North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas

