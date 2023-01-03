Airbus Plans To Invest In Minority Stake Of Atos’s Evidian – Les Echos

(CTN NEWS) – PARIS – The stock price of French IT company Atos increased on Monday after Les Echos cited anonymous sources to suggest that Airbus (AIR.PA) had begun “exploratory talks” to acquire a minority stake in the company’s cybersecurity division.

Airbus stated in an email that it would not address rumors and that it was in continual communication with its partners, clients, and suppliers across the industry but that these discussions were private.

In line with its strategic plan, Atos stated that “the business had launched exploratory negotiations with potential future minority owners in the scope of activities grouped under Evidian.”

Atos shares increased by almost 7% in early Monday trade in Paris after losing more than half of their value the previous year.

Atos announced last year that it intended to divide into two publicly traded businesses by separating its cybersecurity operations from other units into a new subsidiary called Evidian. Its diminishing IT infrastructure management services would make up the remaining portion.

