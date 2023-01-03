Connect with us

Business

Airbus Plans To Invest In Minority Stake Of Atos's Evidian - Les Echos
Advertisement

Automotive Business

Electric Car Sales In Norway Reach 80% In 2022

News Asia Business

HK's "Link REIT" Buys 2 Singapore Shopping Malls For $1.6 Billion

Business

Thailand Real Estate Investment Tips

Business

How Many Jobs are Available in Real Estate Investment Trusts

Business

Indian Shares Rebounded on a Slide in Oil Prices Due to Demand Concerns in China

Business

ITV Plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Short Interest Fell 99.1% In December.

Business

Credit Card Debt Pressures Millennials, Gen Z Paycheck-To-Paycheck

Business

The CASHe GOLDe Rewards Program Is Now Live

Business

Oil Feels Weak Ahead Of EIA Inventories, After Losing $4 On API Yesterday

Business

Gold Extends Gains As Dollar Dips After Jobless Claims Data

Business

Traders Union Experts Name the Best Forex Trading Apps

Business

Southwest Airlines Cancels Thousands Of Flights Because Of The Storm

Business

Wegmans Recalls Fresh Greens In NJ And Six Other States

Business

LeadNetwork.com - The Easiest Way to Reduce Your Financial Traffic

Business

Novocure To Attend 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Business

Delta Air Lines Quietly Rolls Out New Features For Elite Passengers

Business

Japan's Jobless Rate dropped to 2.5 in November

Business

How To Create A Freelance Marketplace

Business

Southwest Airlines Meltdown In Denver, Declares Emergency

Business

Airbus Plans To Invest In Minority Stake Of Atos’s Evidian – Les Echos

Published

13 mins ago

on

Airbus Plans To Invest In Minority Stake Of Atos's Evidian - Les Echos

(CTN NEWS) – PARIS – The stock price of French IT company Atos increased on Monday after Les Echos cited anonymous sources to suggest that Airbus (AIR.PA) had begun “exploratory talks” to acquire a minority stake in the company’s cybersecurity division.

Airbus stated in an email that it would not address rumors and that it was in continual communication with its partners, clients, and suppliers across the industry but that these discussions were private.

In line with its strategic plan, Atos stated that “the business had launched exploratory negotiations with potential future minority owners in the scope of activities grouped under Evidian.”

Airbus Plans To Invest In Minority Stake Of Atos's Evidian - Les Echos

/ AirBus

Atos shares increased by almost 7% in early Monday trade in Paris after losing more than half of their value the previous year.

Atos announced last year that it intended to divide into two publicly traded businesses by separating its cybersecurity operations from other units into a new subsidiary called Evidian. Its diminishing IT infrastructure management services would make up the remaining portion.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Electric Car Sales In Norway Reach 80% In 2022

HK’s “Link REIT” Buys 2 Singapore Shopping Malls For $1.6 Billion

Thailand Real Estate Investment Tips
Related Topics:
Continue Reading