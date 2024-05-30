Canada Increases Visas for Palestinians in Gaza Amid Humanitarian Crisis

(CTN News) – Canada has announced a five-fold increase in visas for Palestinians in Gaza wishing to join family members in the nation, despite the Canadian government’s inability to assist applicants in leaving the shelled Palestinian enclave.

Minister of Immigration Marc Miller stated on Monday that Ottawa would increase the number of visas available to Gaza residents under a special initiative announced in December.

“We remain deeply concerned about the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza.” “Many people are concerned about their loved ones and have expressed strong interest in the temporary special measures we implemented for their extended family in Gaza,” Miller said.

Miller stated that the government is working to assist Palestinians attempting to escape Gaza, but that movement out of the territory is now not possible owing to reasons beyond Ottawa’s control.

Before passing biometric screening in Egypt, Gaza residents must receive consent from Israeli officials to leave the enclave and join their families in Canada.

Earlier this month, Israel’s military took control of the Gaza side of the Rafah border crossing with Egypt during its attack in the southern city.

Canada’s Response and Criticism

“While leaving Gaza is now impossible, the situation could alter at any minute. With this quota increase, we can assist more people as the situation progresses. “Our focus remains on keeping families together,” Miller stated.

“Canada continues to provide local authorities with the names of people who have passed preliminary screening to ensure their escape from Gaza. Israel and Egypt are key partners in administering these temporary humanitarian measures and assisting people in reuniting with their families in Canada.”

However, the Canadian visa program has received widespread criticism, owing in large part to the fact that the scheme has not resulted in any Palestinians being evacuated from the Gaza Strip.

Families are frustrated and angry as they try to bring relatives to safety during Israel’s ongoing war on Gaza, which has killed over 36,000 Palestinians since early October.

Some Canadian visa holders could leave the coastal territory alone after paying thousands of dollars to travel to Egypt, but they did so without Canada’s support.

Palestinian visa applicants have been asked invasive and confusing questions that exceed Canada’s standard requirements, according to legal experts.

“It is such a disaster,” Debbie Rachlis, a Toronto immigration and refugee lawyer who represents families wanting to bring their relatives to Canada, told Al Jazeera last month. “It is the worst thing I’ve ever seen or experienced.”

On Monday, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly condemned Israel’s deadly attack on a displaced Palestinian camp in Rafah.

“This amount of human suffering must end. “We call for an immediate ceasefire,” Joly said.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, the attack on the tent camp killed at least 45 individuals, including 23 women, children, and the elderly, and wounded 249 others.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated that the civilian killings were a “tragic mistake” and that the matter is being reviewed.