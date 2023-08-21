Connect with us

Trump Threatens Reciprocal Tax on India's High Tariffs on American Goods
(CTN News) – In his bid to return to the presidency, former US President Donald Trump has once again ignited discussions about India’s high tariffs on certain American products, particularly the renowned Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

Trump has warned that if he regains power in the 2024 presidential elections, he may impose reciprocal taxes in response to what he perceives as unfair trade practices.

During his initial presidential term, Trump frequently called India a “tariff king.” In May 2019, his administration terminated India’s preferential market access under the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) program, alleging that India hadn’t provided the United States with equitable and reasonable market access.

Trump’s Critique of India’s Tax Rates

In an interview with Larry Kudlow of Fox Business News, Trump criticized India’s tax rates, which he deemed excessively high. He highlighted instances where India had imposed tariffs as high as 100%, 150%, and even 200% on certain products, making it difficult for American goods to compete in the Indian market. This situation, Trump argued, discouraged business between the two countries.

The Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Issue

Trump specifically pointed to the iconic American brand, Harley-Davidson, to illustrate American manufacturers’ challenges in India. He noted that while Indian-made motorbikes could be sold in the US market without any tariffs, Harley-Davidson motorcycles faced substantial tariffs when entering the Indian market. This skewed trade dynamics in favor of Indian products.

Expressing his frustration with the situation, Trump advocated for “retribution” or reciprocal taxation. He questioned why the US should continue to allow products from countries with high tariffs to enter its markets with minimal barriers while American products faced significant impediments abroad. Trump argued that if India imposed tariffs on American goods, the US should respond in kind.

Political Implications of Trump’s Stance

Despite facing legal challenges and indictments, Trump remains a prominent figure within the Republican Party. Polls indicate he commands over half of the GOP votes in the ongoing presidential primaries.

His stance on reciprocal taxation resonates with his “America First” policy approach, which seeks to protect American businesses and industries from what he perceives as unfair trade practices.

In the run-up to the 2024 presidential elections, Trump’s emphasis on addressing trade imbalances through reciprocal taxation could become a pivotal point of debate.

His promise to take a tough stance on countries with high tariffs, like India, aligns with his previous trade rhetoric and his effort to appeal to a voter base concerned about economic issues and national interests.
