Ukraine FM Kubela: If EU Membership is Denied, The Bloc is Tricking Them

(CTN News) – As Ukraine seeks EU membership in the midst of a war with Russia, the Foreign Minister of Ukraine, Dmytro Kubela, stated the country hopes to be designated a candidate for EU membership this June. According to the Financial Times, he stated that denial of candidate status could only imply that Europe is deceiving and tricking Ukraine, and they will not fall for it. Ukraine is the only European country where citizens are dying as a result of the EU’s beliefs, he claimed.

After Ukraine is granted EU candidacy, the Foreign Minister stated they will sit down and work out the remaining issues. Moreover, he said that three months ago, the former Soviet state had little chance of joining the European Union, but now everything has changed due to Russia’s invasion. Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted his country’s application to join the EU, completing over 5,000 pages of paperwork.

Emmanuel Macron suggests that it will take decades for Ukraine to join the EU

Macron, however, says that Ukraine’s membership in the European Union will take decades. In an address to the European Parliament in Strasbourg, he encouraged Ukraine to join a “parallel European community” while awaiting a decision. Macron explained that this would allow non-EU countries to participate in Europe’s security architecture in various ways.

According to media reports, Macron stated that he is saying this with complete honesty, that Ukraine owes them money. In his view, they can have an accelerated procedure to admit Ukraine as a candidate, but given the European Union’s standards and criteria, Ukraine is likely to take decades to become a member.

Ukraine’s future is intertwined with Europe’s: Ursula Von der Leyen

The EU’s president, Ursula Von der Leyen, spoke about Ukraine while speaking to the European Parliament. She emphasized that Ukraine’s future is inextricably linked to Europe’s, and that the survival of democracy in Europe is inextricably linked to Ukraine’s. Additionally, she criticized Putin’s speech on Victory Day for his defense of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its military display.

