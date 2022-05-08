Putin Says ‘Victory Will Be Ours’ Ahead Of May 9 Celebrations

(CTN News) – Victory Day, which falls on May 9, is just around the corner, and Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his gratitude to the former Soviet republics by promising “we will win as in 1945”. Currently, their soldiers, just like their forefathers, are fighting side by side to liberate their native land from the Nazis. Furthermore, he stated that they are confident of victory, just as in 1945. Vladimir Putin described the attack on Ukraine, which began on February 24, as a “special operation” to “demilitarize” and “de-nazify” its neighbor. Vladimir Putin calls his Ukrainian opponents “Nazis.”

Furthermore, Putin stated that it is their collective obligation to prevent the resurgence of Nazism, which caused so much suffering worldwide. During World War II, he also spoke of the sacrifices made by civilians in order to defeat Nazism. He continued by stating that fascism is once again rearing its head in Europe, and claims to have taken hold in Ukraine, posing a threat to Russia and the Russian-speaking population there in the Donbass region. Media reports indicate that Moscow wants to liberate the Donbass region.

Putin wishes peace and justice for all Ukrainians

Also, the Russian President said that it is their responsibility to stop the ideological heirs of those who lost World War II, which Moscow refers to as “the great patriotic war.”

Additionally, he expressed his wish for peace and justice for all Ukrainians. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a massive military parade in Moscow on Monday to mark Victory Day, the day on which Germany unconditionally surrendered in World War II.

Putin believes he cannot afford to lose: CIA director

At the same time, CIA director William Burns said that Russian President Vladimir Putin believes he cannot afford to lose the war in Ukraine. According to Putin, despite the fact that Russia has struggled to advance in the Donbass region, he has not changed his mind and his objectives remain unchanged.

Russian President will try to rally Russians by combining previous Soviet achievements and sacrifices with the current appeal to stand up against a “neo-Nazi” regime in Ukraine, the CIA director said.

