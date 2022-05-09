Russian Deputy PM Marat Khusnullin Visits Mariupol

(CTN News) – Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin visited Mariupol Sunday, becoming the most senior official to visit the Ukrainian city after weeks of Russian bombardment.

Marat Khusnullin said on his Telegram channel, “I visited the liberated territories of the DNR [Donetsk People’s Republic] and the LNR [Luhansk People’s Republic]. I visited Mariupol, Volnovakha, Luhansk, and other cities and chatted with locals.”

In order to restore peace to the regions, there is a lot of work to be done. We will help. Aside from providing assistance to the people, we must also assist the government.”

Marat Khusnullin was seen in the video meeting with Denis Pushilin, the leader of the self-declared Donetsk People’s Republic, in the video.CNN reported

An adviser to the elected Ukrainian mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andrushenko, responded to Marat Khusnullin’s visit by saying that he had personally visited Mariupol’s seaport.

In addition to the banal looting, such visits are becoming increasingly concerned with the direct integration of occupied territories into Russia, Andrushenko stated.

