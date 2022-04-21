Ukrainian Offers to Negotiate With Russia ‘No Conditions’ in Mariupol

(CTN News) – Captain Svyatoslav Palamar, the captain of the Azov Regiment in Ukraine, said on Wednesday in a video statement that two top Ukrainian officials are ready to head to Mariupol, which has been besieged, to talk about the evacuation of soldiers and civilians.

David Arakhamia, the majority leader of the Ukrainian parliament, and Mykhailo Podolyak, advisor to the president’s chief of staff, are the two officials.CNN Reported

Yes, I said. There were no conditions attached. There is no reason why we cannot hold a ‘special round of negotiations’ in Mariupol. One on one. Two on two. In order to save our guys, Azov, the military, civilians, children, the living, and the wounded. Everyone. It is our duty to save them. Because they are in my heart. Forever,” Podolyak tweeted on Wednesday.

Palamar said Ukrainian soldiers in Mariupol are ready to evacuate with their small arms, with the assistance of a third party, in order to “rescue personnel, to evacuate our wounded and take the bodies of the dead and bury them with honor in territory that is not controlled by the Russian Federation.”

Palamar stated that the Ukrainian negotiators were willing to engage in discussions with their counterparts from Russia, presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky and parliamentarian Leonid Slutsky.

