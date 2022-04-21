Ukrainian Deputy PM Vereshchuk: Mariupol Evacuation Corridor Didn’t Work as Planned

(CTN News) – Ukraine’s deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk said Wednesday that an evacuation corridor from Mariupol “did not work as planned,” but promised that efforts would resume Thursday.

As a result of the lack of control over their own military on the ground, the occupiers were unable to ensure a proper ceasefire. As a result of the inherent disorganization and negligence, the occupiers were unable to provide timely transportation of people to where our buses and ambulances were waiting,” Iryna Vereshchuk.

Mariupol’s mayor appealed to city residents to evacuate along a corridor announced earlier in the day by Vereshchuk, which included three assembly points.

Vereshchuk did not specify how many people came, but he said, “tomorrow we will resume our efforts in Mariupol. I appeal to the people of Mariupol: we will fight for each of you!”

Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of the military administration of the Donetsk region, said in televised remarks Wednesday that fewer people boarded buses along the corridor than expected.

Many people gathered at those collection points, but few boarded the buses, he said. As soon as we hear from the Russian Federation, we will tell you immediately which of the residents of Mariupol has reached the Ukrainian territory and how we will work in accordance with the specified timeline.

